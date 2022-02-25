ATTENTION INFINITY Q DIVERSIFIED ALPHA FUND INVESTORS: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation of Full-Service Brokerage Firms that Sold Funds at Center of Massive Valuation Fraud

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating individual securities arbitration claims on behalf of investors who sustained losses in the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund IQDAX and Infinity Q Volatility Alpha Fund that were purchased through full-service brokerage firms. This month, the SEC, CFTC, and DOJ filed actions against James Velissaris, the founder and former CIO of Infinity Q Capital Management, for fraudulently overvaluing assets held by the Infinity Q Funds by more than $1 billion.
KlaymanToskes encourages investors to explore all their legal options and consider securities arbitration as an additional means to recover their financial losses. According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., "Brokerage firms have a duty to perform appropriate due diligence to ensure that they understand the nature of products such as the Infinity Q Funds. The failure to conduct a reasonable investigation into a product may result in liability, and can be a basis for a FINRA claim."
Per the SEC, from approximately February 2017 through February 2021, Velissaris allegedly manipulated valuation models available from a pricing service and altered inputs to conceal the massive valuation fraud. The former CIO's alleged misconduct allowed him to attract investor funds, keep investors from redeeming their investments, and enrich himself through fees. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund's NAV was allegedly overstated by over $500 million, and the Fund was ultimately forced into liquidation.
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate whether full-service brokerage firms performed their due diligence relating to the Infinity Q Funds. KlaymanToskes encourages investors who purchased the Infinity Q Funds through full-service brokerage firms having information relating to the handling of their accounts to contact securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 888-899-2305, and download our Special Report.
About Us
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KlaymanToskes has recovered more than $230 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Destination Link: https://klaymantoskes.com/infinity-q-funds-investor-alert/
Contact
KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
888-899-2305
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com
www.klaymantoskes.com
