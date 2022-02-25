Budget 2022 sets the stage for Invest Alberta to build on momentum of record-breaking investment

Edmonton, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doubling down on investment attraction through the pandemic has led to billions of dollars in private investment across agriculture, energy, technology and financial services to flow into Alberta.
Red tape reduction, regulatory reform, a highly skilled workforce and competitive tax rates contributed to Invest Alberta signing 27 agreements with investors and a total of $19 billion in announced investments that will create over 5,000 jobs across the province, including:
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) investing $4.3 billion in a new cloud computing hub;
- Indian tech company, Mphasis, is creating 500 to 1000 quantum computing jobs;
- EY Canada chose Alberta for its Canadian Finance Centre of Excellence;
- Air Products is building the world's largest net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton;
- Northern Petrochemical is investing in a $2.5 billion hydrogen complex in the MD of Greenview; and
- GoodLeaf Farms is expanding into Alberta building a new vertical farm operation in Calgary.
This momentum is expected to continue with major financial institutions projecting Alberta to lead the nation in economic growth in 2022.
"Invest Alberta has a growing pipeline of high-impact, high-value investment opportunities that will create jobs for Albertans and the initiatives announced in Budget 2022 will help close these deals and attract new ones. We are anticipating announcing new investments in agriculture processing, hydrogen, aerospace, technology, life sciences and clean energy across Alberta in the next few months."
- Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta
Talent development programs, red tape reduction and the new Hydrogen Centre of Excellence announced in Budget 2022 will help enhance Alberta's competitive position for investment attraction.
About Invest Alberta:
The Invest Alberta Corporation is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. Alberta, Canada has the lowest corporate payroll and sales taxes; the youngest and highly educated workforce in Canada, and the most livable and affordable cities. Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.
Communications Invest Alberta Corporation communications@investalberta.ca
