Hub Group is Recognized with Three Awards by The Home Depot

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group HUBG announced today that it has received three awards from a longstanding customer, The Home Depot:
- Domestic MVP Award: As the inaugural recipient, Hub Group was recognized for overall supply chain support across intermodal, over-the-road, emergency, as well as event and transfer freight.
- Intermodal Carrier of the Year: Presented to Hub Group for the eighth time as the carrier that best supports The Home Depot with dependable intermodal capacity and solutions.
- Online Final Mile Carrier of the Year Award was presented to Hub Group's Final Mile business for the third consecutive year for providing the best service, flexibility, and creative solutions in supporting The Home Depot's online home delivery services.
"Over the past 19 years, The Home Depot has trusted Hub Group to support its supply chain needs across multiple modes, and it's an honor to be recognized for our hard work," Hub Group's President and COO Phillip Yeager said. "I want to thank the Hub Group team for the great work they do for The Home Depot and all of our customers."
When presenting the awards, The Home Depot recognized Hub Group's support during one of the toughest years in the freight industry.
Hub Group supports The Home Depot's supply chain across intermodal, dedicated, over-the-road, port transloading, and final mile. Every year, Hub Group also plays a critical role in The Home Depot's emergency response, ensuring that critical supplies are available to communities during natural disasters.
About Hub Group
Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company HUBG with nearly $5 billion in revenue, our 6,000 employees across North America are always in pursuit of "The Way Ahead" – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.
Source: HUB GROUP INC
Contact: Jennifer Telek 630-217-4772
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.