Hub Group is Recognized with Three Awards by The Home Depot

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group HUBG announced today that it has received three awards from a longstanding customer, The Home Depot:



Domestic MVP Award: As the inaugural recipient, Hub Group was recognized for overall supply chain support across intermodal, over-the-road, emergency, as well as event and transfer freight.

Intermodal Carrier of the Year: Presented to Hub Group for the eighth time as the carrier that best supports The Home Depot with dependable intermodal capacity and solutions.

Online Final Mile Carrier of the Year Award was presented to Hub Group's Final Mile business for the third consecutive year for providing the best service, flexibility, and creative solutions in supporting The Home Depot's online home delivery services.



"Over the past 19 years, The Home Depot has trusted Hub Group to support its supply chain needs across multiple modes, and it's an honor to be recognized for our hard work," Hub Group's President and COO Phillip Yeager said. "I want to thank the Hub Group team for the great work they do for The Home Depot and all of our customers."

When presenting the awards, The Home Depot recognized Hub Group's support during one of the toughest years in the freight industry.

Hub Group supports The Home Depot's supply chain across intermodal, dedicated, over-the-road, port transloading, and final mile. Every year, Hub Group also plays a critical role in The Home Depot's emergency response, ensuring that critical supplies are available to communities during natural disasters.

