UPDATE: XPRIZE Launches the Racial Equity Alliance to Inspire Innovation for Equity and Justice

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPRIZE, the world's leader in designing and operating incentive competitions to solve humanity's grand challenges, today, launched the XPRIZE Racial Equity Alliance (REA), a coalition accelerating solutions for racial, social, and economic justice in the United States.
The XPRIZE Racial Equity Alliance seeks to dismantle structural inequity, especially as it relates to the Black Community. Alliance partners represent multiple industries across the private sector, government, academia, and philanthropy.
"The key towards meaningful social change is unlocking human potential," said Damon Woods, XPRIZE Racial Equity Alliance Director. "The XPRIZE Racial Equity Alliance will leverage collaboration and innovation to produce tangible impact."
The REA is currently designing high-impact incentive competitions and projects across seven primary tracks of work: Economic Empowerment, Education, Health, Food Security, Environment, Workplace Equity and Criminal Justice Reform.
Part of the Alliance's launch is the Ideas Competition, presented by Intel, a four-month, $50,000 challenge to generate ideas for future XPRIZE incentive competitions with the goal of advancing education equity in the United States. Any interested individuals and organizations may register for the Ideas Competition.
The Ideas Competition officially kicks off on February 24, 2022, with a purpose that this and future competition concepts will lead to millions of dollars behind innovative, actionable ideas to fix what's broken.
XPRIZE, in partnership with Presenting Sponsor Intel, and supporting sponsors eBay Foundation, Comcast NBCUniversal, and AARP, as well as 18 partners, continue to build a unique network of inﬂuencers, leaders, subject matter experts, and a Brain Trust that provide the vision and direction of the REA and engage other members of the ecosystem. The REA welcomes new partners and sponsors to join the Alliance and help accelerate this critical body of work.
Learn more at https://www.xprize.org/alliances/racialequity.
###
About XPRIZE
XPRIZE is a global future-positive movement of over 1M people and rising, delivering truly radical breakthroughs for the benefit of humanity. For over 25 years, XPRIZE has used competitions as the most efficient way to leverage philanthropic investment for impact and an exponential return, in some cases multiplying prize purses 10x - 50x. The first-ever XPRIZE competition, the $10 Million Ansari XPRIZE for sub-orbital spaceflight, captured the world's imagination and catalyzed a multi-billion-dollar commercial private space industry. XPRIZE most recently made headlines by launching the largest incentive prize in history, $100 Million XPRIZE Carbon Removal funded by Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation on Earth Day 2021, with a goal to rebalance Earth's carbon cycle. In total, XPRIZE has launched 25 competitions with more than $293 Million in prize purses. Join XPRIZE to help create a better future for everyone, everywhere.
Contacts:
Monchiere' Holmes-Jones
MOJO Marketing + PR
(e) mhjones@mojomktg.com
(p) 615-307-1438
Caden Kinard
XPRIZE
(p) 949-280-0182
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.