Jamel Gordon CFP® Explains How You Can Fortify Wealth While Alleviating Anxiety Through Estate Planning

Miami, Florida, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The passing of a loved one is a delicate time as families take the time to pay their respects and implement the loved ones wishes. According to a 2021 Gallup poll, less than half of the American adults have a will. In the event of your death, your will directs the disposition of your financial assets and property to your loved ones. An estate plan encompasses a will and provides a proper plan so your loved ones won't be left scrambling during a stressful and emotional time, trying to determine what your intentions were. Careful estate planning can help amplify your wealth while alleviating anxiety and preventing chaotic time-consuming choices for all parties.

This is an approach shared by the experts and financial planners at Provenance Wealth Advisors. The team offers comprehensive financial planning to successful business owners and retirees with little time or knowledge of creating and implementing it. Drawing from their team's multidisciplinary knowledge and experience in income, estate, investment and business planning helps offer their clients a fresh perspective and new insights while designing a plan to manage their personal and business matters.

Jamel Gordon CFP®, a seasoned certified financial planner with leading financial planning firm Provenance Wealth Advisors, prioritizes this estate planning approach to suit his client's specific needs with customized planning. He also makes sure to understand each client's life, family and business needs. This personalized and proactive approach allows for his clients to be heard and for the best solutions to be identified, as everyone has complex lives and various solutions to meet these needs.

"One of the primary mistakes with estate and trust planning is the selection of the wrong trustee." Jamel Gordon CFP® shared. "The chosen trustee must be prepared to dedicate the needed time and resources to meet the objective of the client's estate plan. They must also guarantee to address the best interests of the trust and its beneficiaries."

What keeps Provenance Wealth Advisors ahead of the curve is its comprehensive and customized approach. Jamel and Provenance support clients with an all-inclusive comprehensive estate planning program that encompasses all the traditional elements into one. Gordon also assures personalized attention to each client to ensure their specific estate and trust planning needs can be met.

The approach helps eliminate common estate planning mistakes like choosing the wrong trustee and failing to fund the trust. This in turn could accidentally trigger probate action and tax exposure. "Our unique holistic and customized approach helps to assure the most efficient possible estate plan. This helps carry out a seamless transfer of assets to your heirs- just the way you intended them to be."

With the help of a holistic financial plan that includes estate planning, individuals can feel confident that no gaps are existing in their estate and having their will carried out. To take the first step on your journey towards planning your estate and increasing your wealth contact jgordon@provwealth.com.

About Jamel Gordon CFP®

Jamel Gordon CFP®, a financial advisor with Provenance Wealth Advisors, properly maps out each investment and financial plan to suit each of his client's specific needs with customized planning. As an accomplished professional with a reputation for helping high-net-worth clients, he helps identify their financial goals and achieve them through holistic financial planning. Jamel's focus is geared toward athletes, entertainers, retirees, and entrepreneurs. Jamel grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to South Florida in 2009. He became a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional (CFP®) because he finds the reward in helping families and individuals achieve their goals and prepare for the unexpected. He enjoys traveling around the world to meet new people and learn about different cultures, and finds great fulfillment in volunteering, specifically through organizations like Mission United.





