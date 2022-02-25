Company announcement – No. 5 / 2022
Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: The Capital Group Companies, 2022
Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, February 25, 2022 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") ZEAL (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholders:
The Capital Group Companies has notified Zealand about a change of its total holding of voting rights, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act, such that it now holds 4.89% of the voting rights of Zealand.
SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., a fund managed by Capital Group Companies, Inc. has notified Zealand about a change of its total holding of share capital, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act, such that it now holds 4.89% of the shares of Zealand.
Please see further details in the attached notification forms.
# # #
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S ZEAL ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. Zealand markets V-Go®, a basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes, and Zegalogue®, (dasiglucagon), the first and only glucagon analogue for the treatment severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes aged 6 and above. To support these two marketed products Zealand built a dedicated sales force in the United States and has established itself as a fully integrated biotechnology company. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.
Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma's expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.
For further information, please contact:
|Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
|Maeve Conneighton
|Argot Partners
|investors@zealandpharma.com
|Zealand Pharma Media Relations
|David Rosen
|Argot Partners
|media@zealandpharma.com
Attachments
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.