Breaking News: BW Property Management Engages NewGate Capital Partners

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BW Property Management Group, owner of BidWilly.com and the Pay.How super app (App Store, Google Play), is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with NewGate Capital Partners to assist in its potential upcoming acquisition. NewGate Capital Partners has a combined 150 year history of working with both private and institutional investors and is very well respected amongst the investment community.



NewGate Capital Partners, who founded Winter Park Angels, is one of the oldest angel groups in Florida. NewGate Capital provides great exposure to investment opportunities in early and expansion stage companies throughout Florida and across the nation. NewGate Capital Partners is an informal association of accredited investors that are passionate about contributing to the entrepreneurial spirit with potential for significant investment returns.

"After several meetings and conversations with the NewGate Group, I am very confident they will assist in our key objectives and growth strategy," states Solomon Williams, CEO of BW Property Management Group and Advisor to KYN Capital Group KYNC. "Their knowledge and expertise will play a role in moving the company forward in our potential acquisition by KYN Capital Group."

NewGate works with some of the brightest minds in business, to coach and fundraise for startups, facilitate the buying and sale of mature businesses, and provide opportunities for investors to diversify their portfolio in a high risk, high return asset class. NewGate's founding partners have a long and successful track record in the Florida business community.

"We are excited to take the next steps as we know NewGate Capital Partners is very selective in who they chose to partner with," Williams concludes.

About BW Property Management Group

BW Property Management Group is an innovative home services & technology company. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save up to 40% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion through its partner company, KYN Capital Group KYNC. BW also owns the trademark name "National Homeowners Association" and is the leading home services provider in Central Fl. For more information, visit Bwpmg.com.

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app developed by BW Property Management Group (Inc. Magazine's Best in Business Gold Honoree) and licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group KYNC. Pay.How converges real estate, home services, peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit https://pay.how.

Safe Harbor Statement:

