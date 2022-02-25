Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market to reach USD 1.58 Bn by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMI, an ESOMAR-certified market research firm, states that the global hospital capacity management solutions market will reach U.S$ 1.08 Bn in 2022, growing at 4.9% y-o-y in 2022.
|Data Points
|Market Insights
|Market Value 2021
|USD 1.03 Bn
|Market Value 2022
|USD 1.08 Bn
|Market Value 2030
|USD 1.58 Bn
|CAGR 2022-2030
|4.9%
|Key Players
|The key players are AWAREPOINT CORPORATION, Care Logistics LLC., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Sonitor Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Arcomed AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., JVS Group, Infosys Limited, Neusoft Corporation, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd
|Share of Top 5 Countries
|64.7%
Adoption of hospital capacity management solutions is seen amongst large patient care facilities for rendering a smooth workflow in terms of downtime as well as cost. This factor is expected to drive the hospital capacity management solutions market in the forecast period.
Key Takeaways of Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Study
- RTLS (Real time locating system) accounted for around 34% of hospital capacity management solutions market in 2021 and is expected to continue with being top-seeded in the forecast period
- Cloud-based hospital capacity management solution contributed for around 3/5th of market value share in 2021
- Cumulatively, North America and Europe contributed for more than 70% of the total share of the hospital capacity management solutions market in 2021
- Countries such as Brazil, China, South Africa, and India are expected to are emerging as lucrative markets, but pale in comparison to US and Europe
Expansive Prominence in the hospital capacity management solutions market
Taking the expansive way of growth helps in strengthening the solutions' and software's portfolio; as e-Health has picked up pace looking at the accuracy and need for data management.
- STANLEY Healthcare, in May 2022, announced the assimilation of AeroScout Real-Time Location System (RTLS) with certification from Cisco DNA Spaces. The objective of this move is to table economic solution across the healthcare industry
- Allscripts has its "2bPrecise" platform that takes in clinical information from the EHR preferred by client along with genomic/genetic data from the molecular labs, thereby giving a comprehendible patient record. This gives precise diagnoses at a faster rate.
- TeleTracking Technologies have their Capacity Management Suite with PreAdmitTracking with electronic bedboard to enable patient access as well as placement
"Precise, real-time navigation with the patient will boost the hospital capacity management solutions market." says the FMI Analyst.
Scope of the Report
|Attribute
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2015-2021
|Historical Data Available for
|2022-2030
|Market Analysis
|USD Billion for Value
|Key Countries Covered
|US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Nordic, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey
|Key Segments Covered
|Product, Application, Delivery Mode and Region
|Key Companies Profiled
|• Cerner Corporation
• Epic Systems Corporation
• TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.
• Sonitor Technologies, Inc.
• STANLEY Healthcare
• Allscripts
• McKesson Corporation
• Arcomed AG
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• JVS Group
• Infosys Limited
• Neusoft Corporation
• INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd
• AWAREPOINT CORPORATION
• Care Logistics LLC
|Report Coverage
|Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives
|Customization & Pricing
|Available upon Request
Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2030. The global hospital capacity management solutions market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.
The study provide compelling insights on hospital capacity management solutions market on basis of product type (workflow management solution, asset management solution, bed management solution, quality patient care solution, real time locating system (RTLS), and event driven solutions { online registration solution, attendance management tools, event driven patient tracking, others}), application (standalone solutions, integrated solutions), delivery mode (on premise, cloud-based) across seven major regions
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
