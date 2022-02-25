Commercial real estate lawyer M. Stephanie Urano promoted to Partner at Dallas-based Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP

DALLAS, TEXAS, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is pleased to announce that Stephanie Urano has been promoted to Partner of the firm. Urano is a highly experienced commercial real estate lawyer who has been with CPLA for 15 years.

"This firm has allowed me to grow as a person and as a lawyer. Terry Landry has been a terrific mentor," said Stephanie Urano, Partner at CPLA. "I truly love the work we do here and the clients we represent. I am honored to join the partnership at Cherry Petersen."

Urano represents clients in all types of commercial real estate transactions. Her clients include developers and owners of multi-family residential housing, assisted living facilities, and retail centers. She also represents commercial landlords in all aspects of leasing.

"One of my favorite types of projects is to help a client acquire land for development, guiding them through the entire process from initial site due diligence all the way through to leasing. Title review, in particular, can be like solving a challenging puzzle which I really enjoy" added Urano.

"Stephanie is a top notch commercial real estate lawyer and she has been a real asset to CPLA and our clients since she joined us in 2007. It's been a pleasure to watch her grow and thrive here and we are all proud to call her partner," said Terry Landry, a partner of the firm.

Urano is a member of the State Bar of Texas Real Estate, Probate and Trust Section. She received her law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law in Lubbock, Texas in 1999. Prior to law school, Urano graduated summa cum laude from Lubbock Christian University with a B.A. in Liberal Arts.

Cherry Petersen Landry Albert is a business law firm with 20 attorneys based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1991, CPLA represents clients in commercial real estate matters, business transactions and commercial litigation. The firm emphasizes cost efficiency, performance, and relationships. Learn more about the firm at www.cplalaw.com.

