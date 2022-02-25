Mizar Raises $3 Million Seed Round Led By Nexo For Next-Gen Smart Trading Tools

Warsaw, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizar has announced the successful closing of their seed funding round, raising $3 million to build the next generation smart trading tools for everyone's use. The financing for this round was led by Nexo, with participation from Huobi Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, Gate Labs, MEXC, WOO Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Shima Capital, Stakely VC, Evolve Capital, Kairon Labs, AU21 Capital, Tenzor Capital, NFT Tech, David Post, and Dean Thomas.

Mizar is a next-gen trading platform where traders can search for strategies to securely allocate capital or get access to a wide range of trading tools to put their assets in motion. Mizar's mission is to deliver advanced yet simple to use trading tools and make them accessible to everyone. Mizar's smart trading tools require no prior trading knowledge.

Everyone could be a potential user of Mizar: beginners who want to invest in other traders' strategies with a few clicks, investors who want to reduce their risk by managing their portfolios with smart functions or advanced traders who want to automate their trades and get copied to earn a passive income. The goal of Mizar is to lower the barriers of entry, allowing beginners and experts to improve their crypto trading experience. Mizar aims to offer all this subscription-free, by letting users pay only if they actually trade or perform.

Kalin Metodiev, CFA, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Nexo, says, "Nexo is pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with Mizar to support the development of smart trading tools and strategies. We believe that the platform will allow even a novice crypto investor to trade with more confidence and explore new strategies, thereby enhancing the user experience during the continuous mass adoption of digital assets."

Francesco Ciuci, Co-Founder and CEO of Mizar states, "Mizar is thankful for all the quality backers investing in the Mizar Vision. We are excited to announce our partnership with Nexo as lead investor, to support us to develop advanced yet easy-to-use smart trading tools. Mizar is aiming to solve the complexity of trading crypto and improve its accessibility, and Nexo will play an active role in making it possible."

What's next for Mizar?

As Mizar continues to grow their product, they plan on focusing on strengthening their current core community and partnerships, while simultaneously continuing to add high-quality talents to their team. Their mission is to make the Mizar platform accessible to everyone and achieve financial inclusiveness for all. The funds raised in this round will be used to further the goal of making smart trading tools accessible to everyone to automate their trading, and get back their time.

Website: www.mizar.ai

Twitter: @mizar_ai

