Worldwide DNA Repair Drugs Industry to 2026 - by Technology Type, Application and Region

This report provides an in-depth examination of the healthcare industry, with a particular emphasis on global market trend analysis. The report's goal is to provide an overview of the market for DNA repair drugs, as well as market segmentation by type, application and geography.
During the forecast period, the market for DNA repair drugs is expected to grow rapidly. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in the DNA repair drug market, as well as key market trends and opportunities.
Report Includes
- 20 data tables and 20 additional tables
- A brief general outlook of the global markets for DNA repair drugs within the biotech industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Discussion of major factors driving the growth of global DNA repair drugs market, industry structure, regulatory scenario and penetration of technologies within the marketplace
- Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs), current trends and emerging applications, federal regulations and opportunity assessment of next generation technologies anticipated to drive the progress of this market
- Evaluation of current market size and revenue forecast for DNA repair drugs in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application and region
- Assessment of new developments relate to DNA research and type classification, their improvement techniques, focused scene investigation and patterns of advancements
- Insight into the R&D spendings in the pharmaceutical industry, approval of new drugs, projected revenues and cost analyses
- Emphasis on the SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impairs on DNA repair and inhibits
- Profile descriptions of the leading market players, including AbbVie, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Sanofi
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- DNA Damage
- Sources of DNA Damage
- DNA Repair Mechanism
- Base Excision Repair and Nucleotide Excision Repair
- Repair of Double-Strand Breaks
- Nucleotide Excision Repair
- Mismatch Repair
- Homologous Recombination (HR)
- Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ)
- Alternative End Joining
- Targets for Cancer Therapy
- DNA Damage Response for Cancer Chemotherapy
- Targeting PARP-1
- Targeting APE 1
- Targeting XRCC 1
- Targeting DNA-PKcs
- Targeting Ligases
- Targeting PI-3 kinase
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors
- Structure and Function of PARP Inhibitors
- Use of PARP Inhibitors in Treatment
- FDA-approved PARP Inhibitors for Use in Cancer Treatment
- PARP Inhibitors in Clinical Trials
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Ovarian Cancer
- Epidemiology of Ovarian Cancer
- Risk Factors for Ovarian Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Risk Factors for Breast Cancer
- Signs and Symptoms
- Treatment
- Challenges
- Global Impact
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- Rise of DNA Repair Cases by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 R&D in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Healthcare Expenditures
- Continued Emphasis on R&D Activities
- Trends in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Factors Influencing Spending for R&D
- Trends in R&D Spending and New Drug Development
- R&D Spending
- New Drug Development
- Approvals of New Drugs
- Trends in Recent Drug Spending by Therapeutic Class
- Types of New Drug Development
- Factors Influencing R&D Spending
- Projected Revenues
- Revenues as Funding for R&D
- New Drug Costs in R&D
Chapter 8 DNA Repair Inhibitors on SARS-CoV-2
- Biological Structure of SARS-CoV-2
- Viral Infection Induces DNA Damage
- Federal Funding for the Development of COVID-19 Vaccines
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- ABBVIE INC.
- AMGEN INC.
- ABBOTT LABORATORIES
- ASTRAZENECA PLC
- BAYER AG
- BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.
- ELI LILLY
- F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
- GILEAD SCIENCES INC.
- GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
- JOHNSON & JOHNSON
- MERCK & CO., INC.
- MERCK KGAA
- NOVARTIS AG
- PFIZER INC.
- SANOFI S.A.
