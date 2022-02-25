Hydrogel Market Size to Hit US$ 37.98 Billion by 2030

Tokyo, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global hydrogel market size was valued at US$ 22.45 billion in 2021. The hydrogel is made up of three-dimensional polymeric structures that can absorb and hold large amounts of water. The hydrogel is a polymeric material with the ability to grow and hold water without dissolving in it. The functional hydrophilic groups connected to the polymeric backbone give hydrogels their ability to absorb water. The cross links between the network chains of hydrogels provide resistance to disintegration.



Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1547

The global hydrogel market is expanding at a rapid pace due to their multiple advantages over traditional wound care materials, the healthcare industry is increasingly choosing hydrogel-based dressings as a viable wound therapy material. The hydrogel is popular because it keeps the wound moist, reduces discomfort, and speeds up the healing process. The hydrogels sector is predicted to benefit from the growing popularity of contact lenses over spectacles. The hydrogels are also used in the production of personal care and hygiene products as superabsorbent polymers. The hydrogels in personal care products absorb body fluids while increasing customer comfort, and increasing public awareness of personal hygiene provides a significant business opportunity.

Report Coverage Details Market Size by 2030 USD 37.98 Billion Growth Rate from 2022 to 2030 CAGR of 6% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen, Momentive Performance Materials, Derma Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Molnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann, Coloplast, Ocular Therapeutix, Medline Industries

Report Highlights

Based on the raw material type, the synthetic hydrogels segment dominated the global hydrogel market in 2020 with highest market share. The synthetic hydrogels have a long service life, excellent gel strength, and high-water absorption capacity. The synthetic polymers frequently contain well defined structures that can be modified to provide flexibility and degradability. The need for synthetic hydrogen is expected to rise as a result of these factors.





Based on the composition, polyacrylate segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to polyacrylate hydrogels' ability to retain water, making them useful in hygiene and personal care applications. The rise of the segment has also been aided by enhanced hydrogel properties such as elasticity.





North America is the largest segment for hydrogel market in terms of region. This is owing to the growing need for hydrogel in biotechnology, agriculture, medical, tissue engineering, and other sectors. The technological advancements will also lead to launch of new products in the regional market.





Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the hydrogel market. This is attributed to the growing populations and rising per capita incomes of Asia-Pacific region. The emerging nations like India, Japan, and China accounting for the majority of consumption in the region.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1547

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in research and development investments

The increased investment and expenditure in research and development activities by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical firms in pursuit of new drugs, delivery systems, and diagnostics are expected to drive the global hydrogel market. The hydrogel has shown to be a potential medication delivery technique due to its great physical features. Thus, the surge in research and development investments is driving the growth of the global hydrogel market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High cost of hydrogels

There are a few things to think about when choosing a hydrogel material. Some people consider hydrogel materials to be expensive. Furthermore, the hydrogels can be difficult to disinfect. The sterilization is extremely crucial for people working in medicine delivery and wound care applications since it prevents infection and contamination. The natural and synthetic hydrogels are quite costly in the market. Thus, the high cost of hydrogels is restricting the growth of the hydrogel market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Wide applications of hydrogels in diverse sectors

The hydrogels are used in variety of ways. They can be used as hygiene products, smart wound dressing, drug delivery, and general medical applications. The hydrogels can be found in a variety of items such as hair gel, cosmetics, and toothpaste. The superabsorbent hydrogels made of acrylate-based polymers are used in disposable baby diapers to absorb liquids. The hydrogels are strong contenders for many medical applications because of their softness, porosity, and high-water content, which are remarkably similar to natural live bodily tissue. The tissue bulking agents, nerve guiding conduits, contact lenses, and nucleus replacement technology are all examples of common applications of the hydrogels. Thus, the wide application of hydrogels in diverse sectors is creating lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Challenges

Environmental risks

The production of hydrogels emits toxic and harmful gases in the environment. The hydrogels are extracted from natural raw materials, which can also harm the surrounding and environment. Thus, the environmental risks as a result of the production of hydrogels are a major challenge for the growth of the global hydrogel market.

Related Reports

Segments Covered in the Report

By Raw Material Type

Synthetic Hydrogels

Natural Hydrogels

Hybrid Hydrogels





By Composition

Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide

Silicone-modified Hydrogels

Agar-based

Others





By Form

Amorphous Hydrogels

Semi Crystalline Hydrogels

By Product

Semi Crystalline Buttons

Amorphous Gels

Impregnated Gauze

Films & Matrices

Hydrogel Sheets





By End User

Lenses

Hygiene Products

Wound Care

Drug Delivery

Tissue Engineering

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1547

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R