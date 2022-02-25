New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces its Nine Corporate Interviews Airing Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces on Sunday, February 27, 2022, the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour TV show, airing 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street's 310th TV episode line-up, features nine (9) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s TNXP interview, Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO.

2). GOLD – Glint Pay's interview, Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO.

3). Charity – Gary Sinise Foundation's interview, Mr. Gary Sinise, Founder.

4). GlobeX Data, Ltd.'s SWISF SWIS GDT interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.'s. RPMT interviews, Mr. Rick Lane, Advisor, and Ms. Erin Strum, Stateline Kids .

6). Cryptocurrency – Faith Tribe, Ltd.'s FTRB/USD ($FTRB ) interview, Mr. Wahid P. Chammas, Founder.

7). Cryptocurrency – Stater's STR/USD ($STR) interview, Mr. Bogdan Baiceanu, CEO.

8). Cryptocurrency - Pink Panda Holdings, Inc.'s PINKPANDA/USD ($PINKPANDA) interviews, Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO, and James Duchenne, CEO, Loot NFT .

9). Sekur's® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd. Division) "SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack" interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV again re-airs the CEO at Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc . TNXP, Dr. Seth Lederman, MD's interview with TV Anchor Jane King. Dr. Lederman gives the New to The Street TV audience an update about Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine, antiviral pharmaceutical, and "Long" Covid-19 novel treatments and products. Currently, in the market, there are three (3) types of treatments in the fight against Covid-19: mRNA vaccines, antiviral therapies, and monoclonal antibodies. Seth gives a comparison and talks about the limitations of each available Covid-19 treatment. TNXP's live vaccine, TNX-1800 , in development, offers long-term protection beyond the currently used mRNA vaccines. Another in development therapy, the Company's TNX-3500 , an oral antiviral pharmaceutical, clinically shows about 65 times more potency than remdesivir in inhibiting Covid. Tests combining TNX-3500 and remdesivir show a robust protective solution. TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug not yet approved for use. Seth talks about the Company's upcoming clinical trials on its treatment for "Long Covid." With its new 40,000+ sq. ft. location in Frederick, Maryland, a known biotech /biodefense sector area in the US, the facility and its personnel allow ongoing clinical trials and scientific development programs with economies of scale operational efficiencies and effectiveness. Seth sees Tonix Pharmaceutical as an innovator in the fight against Covid and other diseases.

A re-airing, live from the NASDAQ Market, Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay , joins New to The Street giving TV Anchor Jane King his interview about the Company's fundamental ongoings. With the recent inflationary report at 7.5%, GOLD continues to be a hedge against deflated currency values. Jason believes that the purchasing power of money has dropped 80% throughout his lifetime, and his diminished trust in conventional banks inspired him to develop Glint. The Glint Pay app allows subscribers to hold and use GOLD for everyday purchases without the devalued buying power of fiat currencies. Using the Glint MasterCard, anyone can seamlessly purchase goods and services with GOLD. The relationship between Glint Pay and Mastercard gives account holders access to millions of establishments and ATMs which accept Mastercard. Jason informed viewers about its recent investment from Sibanye-Stillwater , one of the world's largest producers of precious metals, and he described the details about the relationship. Glint Pay is in 37 countries, including the US, UK, and Europe. GOLD is a stored value of wealth, hedge against inflationary price pressures, and a risk protection asset, especially during worldwide uncertainties. Download the app so that you can buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD digitally with Glint.

Award-winning Actor Mr. Gary Sinise arrives for the first time on New to The Street, speaking with Anchor Jane King about his charity, Gary Sinise Foundation. For the past ten years, Gary explained the charity's mission and dedication to military veterans and first responders, helping those who dedicated their lives to defending and helping others. The history of the Foundation, rooted in his family ties who have served in major US wars, the charity's programs provides for those with debilitations who cannot take care of themselves and loved ones. Before filming the award-winning movie Forrest Gump , Gary worked with Vietnam Veterans in Chicago. He built relationships with those who served while running his theatrical venue in Chicago back in the 1980s. In his book, "Grateful America," he explains his passion and calling to help others and how the Gary Sinise Foundation evolved from his many decades volunteering in various charitable organizations. Viewers can donate at garysinisefoundation.org .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. SWISF SWIS GDT, returned as a guest on this week's New to Street TV. Alain explains the recent Microsoft Teams program hack by a "Trojan Horse" computer virus to Anchor Jane King and viewers. Security breaches, including Google, Microsoft, Zoom, and others, almost always occur on open-source platforms. Alain's public Company, GlobeX Data Ltd., with its Sekur® solutions, provide end-users with privacy protections. Sekur's email and messenger programs have built-in security/privacy features and notifications as a closed-loop with no shared servers. Subscribers can reject or offer acceptance on incoming email transmissions. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source email programs for reasonable pricing . As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King interviews returning guest Mr. Rick Lane, Advisor, Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . RPMT ("REGO"), and he brought along Ms. Erin Strum, Founder of Stateline Kids . Rick gives viewers a corporate update on the Company and its Mazoola super digital wallet app . The wallet's successful roll-out provides children a fun learning experience with money management tools. Rick is working with online retailers to develop the "Kids Pay Button," which gives a payment option on sites that also offer Google Pay and Apple Pay. The feature allows children to pay for goods and services without threatening their data to be hacked and stolen. Mazoola is currently the only digital banking solution that puts privacy first, never collects data, and helps teach kids essential financial management skills. Erin talks about Stateline Kids, a community guide for family-friendly events, activities, and information in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. Her experience with the Mazoola wallet fits into her organization's platform for providing sound community solutions and resources for parents to raise children. The Mazoola app is available for download on iOS and Google Android devices - https://mazoola.co/ .

New to The Street TV this week airs Anchor Jane King's interview with Mr. Wahid P. Chammas, Founder, at Faith Tribe, Ltd . FTRB/USD ($FTRB ), an open-source fashion design platform for the Metaverse. For over 21 years, Faith Tribe established itself with a loyal following of fashion industry experts, creating brands and clothing lines through its legacy marketing and distribution platforms. Wahid explains how the Metaverse can work for Faith Tribe to harness the economic potential of 1000s of independent brands, designers, artists, buyers, and sellers. The $ FTRB's community ecosystem can support small independent, talented designers and creators with tools, resources, and marketing outlets, otherwise unavailable through the big fashion industry's legacy platforms. The bridge between the real world and Metaverse is growing, and content is a must for success. Wahid sees Faith Tribe as a content provider for those independent players in the Metaverse, allowing their clothing designs and brands to reach a new worldwide customer demographic. As a pioneer in the Metaverse, Faith tribe participants can earn $FTRB tokens, create/mint tokens, purchase raw materials, sell/buy fashion products, and produce garments efficiently and cost-effectively. Wahid believes that the future ahead for the Company is bright, and the Faith Tribe ecosystem gives the small fashion industry independents a completive uniqueness for empowerment and success.

This week's New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King interviews Mr. Bogdan Baiceanu, CEO and Co-Founder, Stater STR/USD ($STR) , an open-source, peer-to-peer lending platform for NFT assets. Viewers get an understanding of the $STR ecosystem developed for NFT holders to leverage their crypto assets through borrowing and lending. Through smart contracts, Bogdan explains how lenders and borrowers make loan terms on crypto positions. If loan terms are met successfully per terms of the smart contract recorded on the blockchain, the borrower receives their NFT collateral back. The collateralized NFT becomes payment per loan conditions if a broken lending program occurs. STR token and Stater's loan/borrowing NFT platform business objective is to allow browsers and lenders to meet in an automated process, reduce loan cost spreads, and give an overwhelmingly positive users experience.

Mr. Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO at Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. PINKPANDA/USD ($PINKPANDA) , and James Duchenne, CEO, Loot NF , appear in-studio at NASDAQ with New to the Street's TV Host Jane King. Adam describes the development of the $PINKPANDA utility token to develop a new technology platform for a metaverse application. Swapping NFTs and other crypto coins becomes complicated, and wallet mistakes happen with losing crypto holdings. Pink Panda Holdings is working with James Duchenne at Loot NFT , creating a simple ecosystem using VR to get money in/out within a metaverse technological platform. James talks about "LootVerse," a metaverse project which bridges VR and reality together using NFTs. The "Widget" becomes the first only metaverse wallet, where end users can put on a VR headset and see how their Metaverse NFT assets are performing. The new technology targets personal and professional users with an enterprise-grade fully compliant, state-of-the-art technology platform and gives a unique user experience.

The "WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur® , a GlobeX Data, Ltd. SWISF SWIS GDT division. New to The Street TV, Anchor Ana Berry and Alain talk about the recent hack of millions of NFTs from OpenSea, an NFT trading platform . Alain explains that the site's attack and subsequent theft of NFTs came from a phishing attack that involved the use of ProtonMail account holders' emails. These types of phishing occur because hackers monitor accounts, spy on email communications, and collect data, enabling the hacker to impersonate someone. The receive believes it's a legitimate communication, later discovering it was a phishing attack. Even though ProtonMail has Swiss operations, their email platform is open source, just like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. The solution is Sekur, a fully encrypted technology with no open-source codes and whose servers are owned and operated with no third-party software. 100% guaranteed to protect and secure privacy from hacking threats, Sekur email/messenger offers subscribers tools and features, including self-destruct options. The Sekur send features allow email recipients who are not Sekur subscribers privacy features. Alain explains the email is currently a web-based email platform, but a self-sustained email app is coming in late March 2022 with a subscription rate of $7.00 a month with 100G usage. Remember GlobeX Data, Ltd. owns its servers, no third-party arrangements, no open-source codes, and no data mining, and the Company operates under Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. Alain is back next with another "Weekly Hack" report. What are your privacy and data worth?

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio comprises immunology and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix's immunology portfolio includes a COVID-19 platform of product candidates to prevent and treat COVID-19, treat Long COVID, and detect functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19, TNX-18001, is a live replicating vaccine based on Tonix's recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021, and the start of a Phase 1 study in humans is expected in the first half of 2022. TNX-35002 (sangivamycin) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) stage of development. TNX-102 SL3 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug in development to treat Long COVID, a chronic condition and is also in the pre-IND stage. Finally, Tonix is developing TNX-21004, an in vivo diagnostic to measure the presence of functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix intends to initiate a first-in-human clinical study of TNX-21004 in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending IND clearance. Tonix's immunology portfolio also includes biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The Company's CNS portfolio consists of small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL3, is in mid-Phase 3 development to manage fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study expected to start in the first half of 2022. TNX-13005 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication, with Phase 2 trial expected in the first quarter of 2022. - https://www.tonixpharma.com (1TNX-1800 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication. TNX-1800 is based on TNX-801, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, which is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.2TNX-2100 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.3TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.5TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication).

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or GOLD. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold worldwide at a rate cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay's ground-breaking GOLD currency, their app also offers clients the freedom to save in USD as well as gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Gary Sinise Foundation:

Actor Gary Sinise established the Gary Sinise Foundation . The Foundation serves our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities - https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. SWISF SWIS GDT:

GlobeX Data, Ltd. SWISF SWIS GDT is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails services, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. RPMT:



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. RPMT ("REGO") is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola SM , allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com .

About Faith Tribe, Ltd. FTRB/USD ($FTRB):

Faith Tribe, Ltd . FTRB/USD ($FTRB ) is revolutionizing the fashion industry and the Metaverse utilizing Faith Connexion's existing infrastructure and factories to bring a real-world business into the blockchain industry. Faith Tribe is a community-owned, open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent designers in the web3 economy. Its full-utility token gives its holders an exclusive, never-before achievable end-to-end experience. The digital business-in-a-box allows designers to collaborate, create, mint, fund, manufacture, distribute, and track design assets in the digital and physical world using NFTs and blockchain technology. Faith aims to pave the way for broader web3 and metaverse adoption for all designers and inspiring creators worldwide. The Faith Tribe token is launching its public sale of our native token, $FTRB, on February 24 on centralized exchanges and IDO launchpads - https://faithtribe.io/ & https://faithconnexion.com/

About Stater STR/USD ($STR) :

Stater STR/USD ($STR) is building an open-source lending platform for NFT assets that helps users unlock and leverage the value of their NFTs without losing ownership. The Company's mission is to enable lending to every NFT that holds value by offering a frictionless experience and multi-chain interoperability. Stater NFT holders can unlock discounts when lending or borrowing receive community airdrops and other perks within the ecosystem. Stake STR Token gets a 5% discount from the interest rate and 5% from the loan amount. Holders can create a borrowing package and receive a loan in $STR and offer loans in $STR to borrowers that have this option enabled. The platform is currently available on Ethereum, Mainnet, and Polygon with more integrations in the pipeline - https://stater.co/ .

About Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. PINKPANDA/USD ($PINKPANDA):

Pink Panda Holdings, Inc . PINKPANDA/USD ($PINKPANDA ), a Delaware C-Corp, based in Chicago, creates a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet as well as decentralized exchange (DEX) that will support up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized-exchange feel starting on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29, 2021. The community continues to grow through its applications on Android and iOS.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

"New to The Street" Business Development office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb2ba520-d68b-4138-b77f-6eb9c58c4b16