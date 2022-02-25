Worldwide Semiconductor Foundry Industry to 2027 - Featuring TSMC, Magnachip and Samsung Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Foundry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor foundry market reached a value of US$ 72.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 111.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.44% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A semiconductor foundry, also known as a fab and fabrication plant, refers to a factory wherein devices like integrated circuits (ICs) are manufactured using photolithography. The process involves photographing the circuit pattern on a photosensitive substrate and chemically etching the background. ICs are produced in different technological nodes like 7nm, 10nm, 20nm, etc., which cater to multiple applications. Semiconductor foundries comprise a clean room with a regulated environment for eliminating dust and vibrations, as well as keeping the humidity and temperature within a controlled range. First developed in the late 1980s, they generally include integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) that focus mainly on manufacturing.



The growing demand for ICs for use in automobiles, consumer electronics, medical devices, military equipment and smart home appliances is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Also, the rising penetration for the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices across the globe is positively influencing the demand for ICs. IoT devices make decisions by processing information and help users in connecting various devices to the internet. As a result, they are employed in multiple industries, including retail, medical, automotive and electronics.

Furthermore, support from governments of numerous countries for the development of semiconductor technology is spurring the growth of the market. For instance, the New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES) and Cree, Inc., a leader in silicon carbide (SiC) technology, announced their partnership on September 23, 2019 for developing the world's first 200mm SiC wafer fabrication facility in Marcy, near Utica. The company will invest US$ 1 Billion in this project, with a US$ 500 million grant from Empire State Development, the umbrella organization for New York state's economic development.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global semiconductor foundry market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology node, foundry type and application.



Breakup by Technology Node:

10/7/5nm

16/14nm

20nm

45/40nm

Others

Breakup by Foundry Type:

Pure Play Foundry

IDMs

Breakup by Application:

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being TSMC, DB HiTek, Fujitsu Semiconductor, GlobalFoundries, Magnachip, Powerchip, Samsung Group, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Tower Semiconductor Ltd., United Microelectronics Corporation, X-Fab, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global semiconductor foundry market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global semiconductor foundry market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology node?

What is the breakup of the market based on the foundry type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global semiconductor foundry market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Semiconductor Foundry Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology Node

6.1 10/7/5nm

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 16/14nm

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 20nm

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 45/40nm

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Foundry Type

7.1 Pure Play Foundry

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 IDMs

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Communication

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Computer

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 TSMC

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 DB HiTek

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 GlobalFoundries

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Magnachip

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Powerchip

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Samsung Group

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.9 STMicroelectronics

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.11 United Microelectronics Corporation

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 X-Fab

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/411kg9

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900