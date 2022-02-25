Five Below, Inc. Announces Investor Day 2022 Including Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 30, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. FIVE, the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, today announced that management will host its inaugural Investor Day and release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A press release is expected to be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m., and the event is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
At the meeting, members of Five Below's leadership team will discuss the Company's strategic plans and vision through 2025, including guidance for the Company's expected fiscal 2022 financial performance.
The meeting will be video webcast live at http://investor.fivebelow.com/, where investors can also pre-register. An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event. Questions about the event should be directed to InvestorDay2022@fivebelow.com.
About Five Below:
Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond offering, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,200 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.
Investor Contact:
Five Below, Inc.
Christiane Pelz
VP, Investor Relations & Treasury
InvestorDay2022@fivebelow.com
