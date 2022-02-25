Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.41 per Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2022.
"We are committed to providing returns to our shareholders through earnings growth and paying regular quarterly cash dividends," said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO. At the stock price of $41.52 per share at the close of the market on February 24, 2022, the current dividend equates to a yield of 3.95% on an annualized basis.
On January 28, 2022, Northrim reported net income of $8.11 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $8.88 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, and $10.10 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago. Fourth quarter 2021 profitability was fueled by core loan growth, fee and interest income from the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, and the overall growth in earnings assets.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka and Soldotna, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska's population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska's economy and its "Customer First Service" philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.
|Contact:
|Joe Schierhorn, President, CEO, and COO
|(907) 261-3308
|Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
|(907) 261-3539
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.