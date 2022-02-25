AgriFORCE CEO to Present at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference on March 3rd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") AGRI AGRIW))), an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced it will be presenting at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference taking place virtually and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022.
Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, at 3:40 PM PST. Mr. Mueller will also be fielding investor questions and hosting individual investor meetings during the one-day virtual and in-person conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.
Conference Details:
|Event:
|Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference
|Format:
|Presentations, Q&A, and Panel Discussion
|Date:
|Thursday, March 3rd, 2022
|Time:
|8:00 AM PST – 5:30 PM PST
|Venue:
|Held virtually, and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC V6C 0B9
|Registration:
|www.Gravitas5thAnnual.com
Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries in today's growth sectors and will be attended by institutional and retail investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com.
About AgriFORCE
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company's current focus is on North America, Europe, and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
Company Contact:
Ian Pedersen
Tel: (604) 757-0952
Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com
Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1021
Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com
Media Relations:
Denise Sabet
Tel: (604) 757-0952
Email: dsabet@agriforcegs.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.