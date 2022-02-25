AgriFORCE CEO to Present at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference on March 3rd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") AGRI AGRIW))), an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced it will be presenting at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference taking place virtually and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022.



Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, at 3:40 PM PST. Mr. Mueller will also be fielding investor questions and hosting individual investor meetings during the one-day virtual and in-person conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference Format: Presentations, Q&A, and Panel Discussion Date: Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 Time: 8:00 AM PST – 5:30 PM PST Venue: Held virtually, and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC V6C 0B9 Registration: www.Gravitas5thAnnual.com



Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries in today's growth sectors and will be attended by institutional and retail investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com.



About AgriFORCE



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company's current focus is on North America, Europe, and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

