Insights on the Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Analytical Technology, Applied Techno Engineers and Crowcon Detection Instruments Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Report Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product Type, By Application, By Region: Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrogen fluoride gas detection market is expected to grow from USD 543 million in 2020 to USD 704 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2020- 2027.



Hydrogen fluoride gas is prepared from calcium fluoride (CaF2) and sulphuric acid in a reaction furnace at 200C, which is later cooled and stored as a colourless liquid and it is a corrosive gas and is gas at room temperature. traditional hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices are fixed appliances that have been widely used in several main consumer industries.



Market Drivers

Government Stringent regulations play a substantial role in the growth of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market, as hydrogen fluoride is extremely toxic and corrosive, it has hostile effects on human health and the environment.



The increasing global demand for small appliances, technological advances in electronics and mobile electronics for automotive, industrial and healthcare applications are also the key factors to drive the growth of the market.



Market Restraints

Raw materials like high-grade corrosion resistant 316 stainless steel are costly, which in turn upsurges the manufacturing cost of the devices. Thus, High price of hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices is the main restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation

Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market is segmented into major 4 categories. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Fixed and Portable. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Chemicals, Mining & Metallurgical and Pharmaceuticals. Based on Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East.



Regional Analysis

In 2020, the global Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection market was led by North America. The APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the overall hydrogen fluoride gas detection market with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period because it is a manufacturing hub for automotive, consumer electronic devices and components and large-scale production of electronic components in the region.



Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in Global Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market are Analytical Technology Inc. (Ati), Applied Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd., Atb Analytics LLC, Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Gao Tek Inc., Gasera Ltd., Gfg Instrumentation Inc., Henan Otywell Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc.,



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market, By Application

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

5.2 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Share Analysis, By Application

5.3 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Application

5.3.1 Chemicals

5.3.2 Mining & Metallurgical

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals



6 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market, By Product Type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type

6.2 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

6.3 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

6.3.1 Fixed

6.3.2 Portable



7 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market, By Region

7.1 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Share Analysis, By Application

8.3 North America Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

8.4 North America Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S.

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico



9 Europe Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Share Analysis, By Application

9.3 Europe Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

9.4 Europe Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4. Rest of Europe



10 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Share Analysis, By Application

10.3 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

10.4 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11 Latin America Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Share Analysis, By Application

11.3 Latin America Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

11.4 Latin America Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.4.1. Brazil

11.4.2. Rest of Latin America



12 Middle East Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Share Analysis, By Application

12.3 Middle East Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

12.4 Middle East Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.4.1. Saudi Arabia

12.4.2. UAE

12.4.3. Egypt

12.4.4. Kuwait

12.4.5. South Africa



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Analytical Technology Inc. (Ati)

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Developments

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2 Applied Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd.

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3 Atb Analytics LLC

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 Gao Tek Inc.

14.6.1 Overview

14.6.2 Offerings

14.6.3 Key Financials

14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.6.5 Key Market Developments

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Gasera Ltd.

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Offerings

14.7.3 Key Financials

14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.7.5 Key Market Developments

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 Gfg Instrumentation Inc.

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Offerings

14.8.3 Key Financials

14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.8.5 Key Market Developments

14.8.6 Key Strategies

14.9 Henan Otywell Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

14.9.1 Overview

14.9.2 Offerings

14.9.3 Key Financials

14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.9.5 Key Market Developments

14.9.6 Key Strategies

14.10 Honeywell International Inc.

14.10.1 Overview

14.10.2 Offerings

14.10.3 Key Financials

14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.10.5 Key Market Developments

14.10.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3k2150

