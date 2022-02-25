Global Sleeve Labels Market (2021 to 2027) - Size, Trends & Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sleeve Labels Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product Type, By Material Type, By Printing Ink Type, By End Use, By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sleeve Labels Market was valued at USD 14.2 billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.6% from 2021-2027.



Sleeve labels are mainly used on almost all types of fast-moving consumer goods &can be classified into shrink sleeve labels & stretch sleeves labels. Shrink label is made up of plastic & polymer products whereas are a full-body label that offers 360 coverage. Shrink sleeves labels are highly durable & ideal for food and beverage and pharmaceutical packaging products. Among these two, shrink label is an ideal one and gaining popularity because this label offers numerous opportunities to innovate the packaging of the product. Moreover, the sleeve label uses flexographic & gravure printing technology and is becoming the go-to choice.



Market Drivers

The increase in demand for extended shelf-life of the product is expected to propel the market growth of the sleeve label. Most sleeve labels are based on advanced security features like UV protection which are claimed to increase the shelf life of products. Moreover, these labels are also equipped with tracking systems such as RFID chips & QR codes in some cases. Hence, growing demand for extending shelf-life of the product will drive the market growth of the sleeve label.



Furthermore, the rise in packaging industry is another major factor that is expected to propel the market growth of sleeve labels, due to the wide use of sleeve labels in the packaging of various applications such as food and beverages, medicines, aesthetic products, and home care. For instance, according to a report released by flexible packaging association, the United States flexible packaging industry was US$ 31.8 billion in sales in the year 2018. These factors are estimated to boost growth of the global sleeve labels market in the coming years.



Market Restraints

However, fluctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials are expected to hinder the growth of global sleeve labels market over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Sleeve Labels Market is segmented into product type such as Stretch Sleeve, and Shrink Sleeve, by material type such as Oriented Polystyrene (OPS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET-G), Polypropylene, Others, by printing ink type such as Water-based, UV, Solvent-based. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, and Others.



Regional Analysis

Also, the Global Sleeve Labels Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. APAC region dominated the global sleeve labels market in 2020, due to the growing number of metal mining & metal processing industries and investments in the construction industry in this region.



Key Players

Fuji Seal International, Inc., CCL Industries, Dow Chemicals, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, Macfarlane Group PLC, Huhtamaki Oyj.etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Sleeve Labels Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Sleeve Labels Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Sleeve Labels Market, By Product Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type

5.2 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

5.3 Global Sleeve Labels Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

5.3.1 Stretch Sleeve

5.3.2 Shrink Sleeve



6 Global Sleeve Labels Market, By Material Type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material Type

6.2 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By Material Type

6.3 Global Sleeve Labels Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

6.3.1 Oriented Polystyrene (OPS)

6.3.2. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

6.3.3. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET-G)

6.3.4. Polypropylene

6.3.5. Others



7 Global Sleeve Labels Market, By Printing Ink Type

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Printing Ink Type

7.2 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By Printing Ink Type

7.3 Global Sleeve Labels Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type

7.3.1 Water-based

7.3.2 UV

7.3.3. Solvent-Based



8 Global Sleeve Labels Market, By End Use

8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End Use

8.2 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By End Use

8.3 Global Sleeve Labels Market Size and Forecast, By End Use

8.3.1. Food & Beverage

8.3.2 Health care

8.3.3 Personal care

8.3.4 Others



9 Global Sleeve Labels Market, By Region

9.1 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.2 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.3 Global Sleeve Labels Market Size and Forecast, By Region



10 North America Sleeve Labels Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America Sleeve Labels Product Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

10.3 North America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

10.4 North America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type

10.5 North America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By End Use

10.6 North America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.6.1 U.S.

10.6.2 Canada

10.6.3 Mexico



11 Europe Sleeve Labels Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Europe Sleeve Labels Product Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

11.3 Europe Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

11.4 Europe Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type

11.5 Europe Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By End Use

11.6 Europe Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.6.1 Germany

11.6.2 France

11.6.3 UK

11.64. Rest of Europe



12 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Product Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

12.3 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

12.4 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type

12.5 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By End Use

12.6 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.6.1 China

12.6.2 Japan

12.6.3 India

12.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



13 Latin America Sleeve Labels Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Latin America Sleeve Labels Product Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

13.3 Latin America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

13.4 Latin America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type

13.5 Latin America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By End Use

13.6 Latin America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13.6.1. Brazil

13.6.2. Rest of Latin America



14 Middle East Sleeve Labels Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Middle East Sleeve Labels Product Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

14.3 Middle East Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

14.4 Middle East Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type

14.5 Middle East Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By End Use

14.6 Middle East Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

14.6.1. Saudi Arabia

14.6.2. UAE

14.6.3. Egypt

14.6.4 Kuwait

14.6.5. South Africa



15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Competition Dashboard

15.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

15.3 Key Development Strategies



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Fuji Seal International, Inc

16.1.1 Overview

16.1.2 Offerings

16.1.3 Key Financials

16.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.1.5 Key Market Developments

16.1.6 Key Strategies

16.2 CCL Industries

16.2.1 Overview

16.2.2 Offerings

16.2.3 Key Financials

16.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.2.5 Key Market Developments

16.2.6 Key Strategies

16.3, Dow Chemicals

16.3.1 Overview

16.3.2 Offerings

16.3.3 Key Financials

16.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.3.5 Key Market Developments

16.3.6 Key Strategies

16.4 Berry Plastics Group, Inc

16.4.1 Overview

16.4.2 Offerings

16.4.3 Key Financials

16.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.4.5 Key Market Developments

16.4.6 Key Strategies

16.5 Klockner Pentaplast

16.5.1 Overview

16.5.2 Offerings

16.5.3 Key Financials

16.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.5.5 Key Market Developments

16.5.6 Key Strategies

16.6 Macfarlane Group PLC

16.6.1 Overview

16.6.2 Offerings

16.6.3 Key Financials

16.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.6.5 Key Market Developments

16.6.6 Key Strategies

16.7 Huhtamaki Oyj

16.7.1 Overview

16.7.2 Offerings

16.7.3 Key Financials

16.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.7.5 Key Market Developments

16.7.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tijqrd

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900