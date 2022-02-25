Global Sleeve Labels Market (2021 to 2027) - Size, Trends & Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sleeve Labels Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product Type, By Material Type, By Printing Ink Type, By End Use, By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sleeve Labels Market was valued at USD 14.2 billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.6% from 2021-2027.
Sleeve labels are mainly used on almost all types of fast-moving consumer goods &can be classified into shrink sleeve labels & stretch sleeves labels. Shrink label is made up of plastic & polymer products whereas are a full-body label that offers 360 coverage. Shrink sleeves labels are highly durable & ideal for food and beverage and pharmaceutical packaging products. Among these two, shrink label is an ideal one and gaining popularity because this label offers numerous opportunities to innovate the packaging of the product. Moreover, the sleeve label uses flexographic & gravure printing technology and is becoming the go-to choice.
Market Drivers
The increase in demand for extended shelf-life of the product is expected to propel the market growth of the sleeve label. Most sleeve labels are based on advanced security features like UV protection which are claimed to increase the shelf life of products. Moreover, these labels are also equipped with tracking systems such as RFID chips & QR codes in some cases. Hence, growing demand for extending shelf-life of the product will drive the market growth of the sleeve label.
Furthermore, the rise in packaging industry is another major factor that is expected to propel the market growth of sleeve labels, due to the wide use of sleeve labels in the packaging of various applications such as food and beverages, medicines, aesthetic products, and home care. For instance, according to a report released by flexible packaging association, the United States flexible packaging industry was US$ 31.8 billion in sales in the year 2018. These factors are estimated to boost growth of the global sleeve labels market in the coming years.
Market Restraints
However, fluctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials are expected to hinder the growth of global sleeve labels market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Sleeve Labels Market is segmented into product type such as Stretch Sleeve, and Shrink Sleeve, by material type such as Oriented Polystyrene (OPS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET-G), Polypropylene, Others, by printing ink type such as Water-based, UV, Solvent-based. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, and Others.
Regional Analysis
Also, the Global Sleeve Labels Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. APAC region dominated the global sleeve labels market in 2020, due to the growing number of metal mining & metal processing industries and investments in the construction industry in this region.
Key Players
Fuji Seal International, Inc., CCL Industries, Dow Chemicals, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, Macfarlane Group PLC, Huhtamaki Oyj.etc.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Sleeve Labels Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Sleeve Labels Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Sleeve Labels Market, By Product Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type
5.2 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
5.3 Global Sleeve Labels Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type
5.3.1 Stretch Sleeve
5.3.2 Shrink Sleeve
6 Global Sleeve Labels Market, By Material Type
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material Type
6.2 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By Material Type
6.3 Global Sleeve Labels Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
6.3.1 Oriented Polystyrene (OPS)
6.3.2. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
6.3.3. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET-G)
6.3.4. Polypropylene
6.3.5. Others
7 Global Sleeve Labels Market, By Printing Ink Type
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Printing Ink Type
7.2 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By Printing Ink Type
7.3 Global Sleeve Labels Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type
7.3.1 Water-based
7.3.2 UV
7.3.3. Solvent-Based
8 Global Sleeve Labels Market, By End Use
8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End Use
8.2 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By End Use
8.3 Global Sleeve Labels Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
8.3.1. Food & Beverage
8.3.2 Health care
8.3.3 Personal care
8.3.4 Others
9 Global Sleeve Labels Market, By Region
9.1 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By Region
9.2 Global Sleeve Labels Market Share Analysis, By Region
9.3 Global Sleeve Labels Market Size and Forecast, By Region
10 North America Sleeve Labels Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America Sleeve Labels Product Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
10.3 North America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
10.4 North America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type
10.5 North America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
10.6 North America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.6.1 U.S.
10.6.2 Canada
10.6.3 Mexico
11 Europe Sleeve Labels Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Europe Sleeve Labels Product Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
11.3 Europe Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
11.4 Europe Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type
11.5 Europe Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
11.6 Europe Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.6.1 Germany
11.6.2 France
11.6.3 UK
11.64. Rest of Europe
12 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Product Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
12.3 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
12.4 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type
12.5 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
12.6 Asia Pacific Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12.6.1 China
12.6.2 Japan
12.6.3 India
12.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
13 Latin America Sleeve Labels Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Latin America Sleeve Labels Product Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
13.3 Latin America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
13.4 Latin America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type
13.5 Latin America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
13.6 Latin America Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13.6.1. Brazil
13.6.2. Rest of Latin America
14 Middle East Sleeve Labels Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Middle East Sleeve Labels Product Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
14.3 Middle East Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
14.4 Middle East Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Printing Ink Type
14.5 Middle East Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
14.6 Middle East Sleeve Labels Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country
14.6.1. Saudi Arabia
14.6.2. UAE
14.6.3. Egypt
14.6.4 Kuwait
14.6.5. South Africa
15 Competitive Analysis
15.1 Competition Dashboard
15.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
15.3 Key Development Strategies
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Fuji Seal International, Inc
16.1.1 Overview
16.1.2 Offerings
16.1.3 Key Financials
16.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.1.5 Key Market Developments
16.1.6 Key Strategies
16.2 CCL Industries
16.2.1 Overview
16.2.2 Offerings
16.2.3 Key Financials
16.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.2.5 Key Market Developments
16.2.6 Key Strategies
16.3, Dow Chemicals
16.3.1 Overview
16.3.2 Offerings
16.3.3 Key Financials
16.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.3.5 Key Market Developments
16.3.6 Key Strategies
16.4 Berry Plastics Group, Inc
16.4.1 Overview
16.4.2 Offerings
16.4.3 Key Financials
16.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.4.5 Key Market Developments
16.4.6 Key Strategies
16.5 Klockner Pentaplast
16.5.1 Overview
16.5.2 Offerings
16.5.3 Key Financials
16.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.5.5 Key Market Developments
16.5.6 Key Strategies
16.6 Macfarlane Group PLC
16.6.1 Overview
16.6.2 Offerings
16.6.3 Key Financials
16.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.6.5 Key Market Developments
16.6.6 Key Strategies
16.7 Huhtamaki Oyj
16.7.1 Overview
16.7.2 Offerings
16.7.3 Key Financials
16.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.7.5 Key Market Developments
16.7.6 Key Strategies
