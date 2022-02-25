Insights on the Airless Packaging Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Fusion Packaging, WestRock and ABC Packaging Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airless Packaging Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Packing Type, By Material Type, By Dispenser Type, By End User, By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Airless Packaging Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion which is expected to reach at USD 7.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.7% from 2020-2027.



Airless packaging is a non-pressurized high-quality packaging system which helps to prevent oxidation, increase shelf life, offer precise dosage, and avoid cross-contamination. Airless packaging system provides precise dosage each time when it is used even formula that has higher viscosity. It comes under a variety of designed & packaging forms such as fluids, gels, creams, and pastes with the dispensing system that offer low wastage & prevent the backflow of air in the system. Personal care, healthcare, homecare, and food and beverages are some of the major end-users of airless packaging.



Market Drivers

The increase in demand for the extended shelf life of products especially in the food and beverages and personal care industries is expected to boost the global airless packaging market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in focus of manufacturers on zero/minimal wastage of products is expected to augment the market growth of airless packaging. This packaging offer consumers to utilize the product up to the last drop & prevent product wastage as airless packaging has the dispensing system inside that provides no wastage.



Moreover, the user can also take out excess liquid for reducing wastage. Therefore, the increasing focus of manufacture over zero or minimal wastage product is expected to stimulate market growth. In addition, the increase in number of working women, and the introduction of cosmetic products across the world are several other factors contributing to the demand for premium cosmetic products. The market in the United Kingdom is expected to exhibit significant growth on account of the rising demand for anti-aging & anti-wrinkle products. Most of these products are expensive, containing active ingredients that are prone to oxidation and thus, are majorly packed in airless packaging. The growing demand for anti-aging creams is expected to accelerate the market growth in the U.K.



Market Restraints

High cost of packaging machinery as the initial cost of airless packaging machines is around US$ 3 billion is expected to hamper the market growth of airless packaging. Also, the cost of packing material, which comes in rolls or bags, may increase the overall cost of the packaging system. Therefore, the high cost of the packaging machinery is expected to accelerate the market growth of airless packaging over the forecast timeframe.



Market Segmentation

The Global Airless Packaging Market is segmented into packaging type such as Bottles & Jars, Bags & Pouches, Tubes, Others, by material type such as Plastic, Glass, Others, by dispenser type such as Pumps, Dropper, Twist & Click. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Personal Care & Homecare, Pharmaceutical, Pet care, and Others.



Regional Analysis

Also, the Global Airless Packaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2020-2027 due to the high demand for premium cosmetic products and increasing middle-class populations in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Vietnam. Moreover, the rising penetration of organized retail sector is opening new avenues for premium cosmetic manufacturers, which is anticipated to favorably impact the market growth over the coming years.



Key Players

Aptar Group, Inc, Fusion Packaging, WestRock, ABC Packaging Ltd, Albea Beauty Holdings S.A, LUMSON SPA, HCP Packaging, Quadpack Industries, and Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Airless Packaging Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Global Airless Packaging Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Airless Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Packaging Type

5.2 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

5.3 Global Airless Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Packaging Type

5.3.1 Bottles & Jars

5.3.2 Bags & Pouches

5.3.3. Tubes

5.3.4. Others



6 Global Airless Packaging Market, By Material Type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material Type

6.2 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material Type

6.3 Global Airless Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

6.3.1 Plastics

6.3.2. Glass

6.3.3. others



7 Global Airless Packaging Market, By Dispenser Type

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Dispenser Type

7.2 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Dispenser Type

7.3 Global Airless Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type

7.3.1 Pumps

7.3.2 Dropper

7.3.3. Twist & Click



8 Global Airless Packaging Market, By End User

8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

8.2 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By End User

8.3 Global Airless Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End User

8.3.1. Personal Care & Homecare

8.3.2 Pharmaceutical

8.3.3 Pet care

8.3.4 Others



9 Global Airless Packaging Market, By Region

9.1 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.2 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.3 Global Airless Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Region



10 North America Airless Packaging Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America Airless Packaging Product Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

10.3 North America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

10.4 North America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type

10.5 North America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By End User

10.6 North America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.6.1 U.S.

10.6.2 Canada

10.6.3 Mexico



11 Europe Airless Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Europe Airless Packaging Product Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

11.3 Europe Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

11.4 Europe Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type

11.5 Europe Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By End User

11.6 Europe Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.6.1 Germany

11.6.2 France

11.6.3 UK

11.64. Rest of Europe



12 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Product Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

12.3 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

12.4 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type

12.5 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By End User

12.6 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.6.1 China

12.6.2 Japan

12.6.3 India

12.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



13 Latin America Airless Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Latin America Airless Packaging Product Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

13.3 Latin America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

13.4 Latin America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type

13.5 Latin America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By End User

13.6 Latin America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13.6.1. Brazil

13.6.2. Rest of Latin America



14 Middle East Airless Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Middle East Airless Packaging Product Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

14.3 Middle East Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

14.4 Middle East Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type

14.5 Middle East Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By End User

14.6 Middle East Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country

14.6.1. Saudi Arabia

14.6.2. UAE

14.6.3. Egypt

14.6.4 Kuwait

14.6.5. South Africa



15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Competition Dashboard

15.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

15.3 Key Development Strategies



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Aptar Group Inc

16.1.1 Overview

16.1.2 Offerings

16.1.3 Key Financials

16.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.1.5 Key Market Developments

16.1.6 Key Strategies

16.2 Fusion Packaging

16.2.1 Overview

16.2.2 Offerings

16.2.3 Key Financials

16.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.2.5 Key Market Developments

16.2.6 Key Strategies

16.3 WestRock

16.3.1 Overview

16.3.2 Offerings

16.3.3 Key Financials

16.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.3.5 Key Market Developments

16.3.6 Key Strategies

16.4 ABC Packaging Ltd

16.4.1 Overview

16.4.2 Offerings

16.4.3 Key Financials

16.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.4.5 Key Market Developments

16.4.6 Key Strategies

16.5 Albea Beauty Holdings S.A

16.5.1 Overview

16.5.2 Offerings

16.5.3 Key Financials

16.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.5.5 Key Market Developments

16.5.6 Key Strategies

16.6 LUMSON SPA

16.6.1 Overview

16.6.2 Offerings

16.6.3 Key Financials

16.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.6.5 Key Market Developments

16.6.6 Key Strategies

16.7 HCP Packaging

16.7.1 Overview

16.7.2 Offerings

16.7.3 Key Financials

16.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.7.5 Key Market Developments

16.7.6 Key Strategies

16.8 Quadpack Industries

16.8.1 Overview

16.8.2 Offerings

16.8.3 Key Financials

16.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.8.5 Key Market Developments

16.8.6 Key Strategies

16.9 Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd

16.9.1 Overview

16.9.2 Offerings

16.9.3 Key Financials

16.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.9.5 Key Market Developments

16.9.6 Key Strategies



