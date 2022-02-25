Insights on the Airless Packaging Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Fusion Packaging, WestRock and ABC Packaging Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airless Packaging Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Packing Type, By Material Type, By Dispenser Type, By End User, By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Airless Packaging Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion which is expected to reach at USD 7.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.7% from 2020-2027.
Airless packaging is a non-pressurized high-quality packaging system which helps to prevent oxidation, increase shelf life, offer precise dosage, and avoid cross-contamination. Airless packaging system provides precise dosage each time when it is used even formula that has higher viscosity. It comes under a variety of designed & packaging forms such as fluids, gels, creams, and pastes with the dispensing system that offer low wastage & prevent the backflow of air in the system. Personal care, healthcare, homecare, and food and beverages are some of the major end-users of airless packaging.
Market Drivers
The increase in demand for the extended shelf life of products especially in the food and beverages and personal care industries is expected to boost the global airless packaging market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in focus of manufacturers on zero/minimal wastage of products is expected to augment the market growth of airless packaging. This packaging offer consumers to utilize the product up to the last drop & prevent product wastage as airless packaging has the dispensing system inside that provides no wastage.
Moreover, the user can also take out excess liquid for reducing wastage. Therefore, the increasing focus of manufacture over zero or minimal wastage product is expected to stimulate market growth. In addition, the increase in number of working women, and the introduction of cosmetic products across the world are several other factors contributing to the demand for premium cosmetic products. The market in the United Kingdom is expected to exhibit significant growth on account of the rising demand for anti-aging & anti-wrinkle products. Most of these products are expensive, containing active ingredients that are prone to oxidation and thus, are majorly packed in airless packaging. The growing demand for anti-aging creams is expected to accelerate the market growth in the U.K.
Market Restraints
High cost of packaging machinery as the initial cost of airless packaging machines is around US$ 3 billion is expected to hamper the market growth of airless packaging. Also, the cost of packing material, which comes in rolls or bags, may increase the overall cost of the packaging system. Therefore, the high cost of the packaging machinery is expected to accelerate the market growth of airless packaging over the forecast timeframe.
Market Segmentation
The Global Airless Packaging Market is segmented into packaging type such as Bottles & Jars, Bags & Pouches, Tubes, Others, by material type such as Plastic, Glass, Others, by dispenser type such as Pumps, Dropper, Twist & Click. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Personal Care & Homecare, Pharmaceutical, Pet care, and Others.
Regional Analysis
Also, the Global Airless Packaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2020-2027 due to the high demand for premium cosmetic products and increasing middle-class populations in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Vietnam. Moreover, the rising penetration of organized retail sector is opening new avenues for premium cosmetic manufacturers, which is anticipated to favorably impact the market growth over the coming years.
Key Players
Aptar Group, Inc, Fusion Packaging, WestRock, ABC Packaging Ltd, Albea Beauty Holdings S.A, LUMSON SPA, HCP Packaging, Quadpack Industries, and Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Airless Packaging Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Airless Packaging Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Airless Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Packaging Type
5.2 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type
5.3 Global Airless Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Packaging Type
5.3.1 Bottles & Jars
5.3.2 Bags & Pouches
5.3.3. Tubes
5.3.4. Others
6 Global Airless Packaging Market, By Material Type
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material Type
6.2 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material Type
6.3 Global Airless Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
6.3.1 Plastics
6.3.2. Glass
6.3.3. others
7 Global Airless Packaging Market, By Dispenser Type
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Dispenser Type
7.2 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Dispenser Type
7.3 Global Airless Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type
7.3.1 Pumps
7.3.2 Dropper
7.3.3. Twist & Click
8 Global Airless Packaging Market, By End User
8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User
8.2 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By End User
8.3 Global Airless Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End User
8.3.1. Personal Care & Homecare
8.3.2 Pharmaceutical
8.3.3 Pet care
8.3.4 Others
9 Global Airless Packaging Market, By Region
9.1 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Region
9.2 Global Airless Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Region
9.3 Global Airless Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Region
10 North America Airless Packaging Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America Airless Packaging Product Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type
10.3 North America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
10.4 North America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type
10.5 North America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By End User
10.6 North America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.6.1 U.S.
10.6.2 Canada
10.6.3 Mexico
11 Europe Airless Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Europe Airless Packaging Product Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type
11.3 Europe Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
11.4 Europe Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type
11.5 Europe Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By End User
11.6 Europe Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.6.1 Germany
11.6.2 France
11.6.3 UK
11.64. Rest of Europe
12 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Product Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type
12.3 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
12.4 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type
12.5 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By End User
12.6 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12.6.1 China
12.6.2 Japan
12.6.3 India
12.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
13 Latin America Airless Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Latin America Airless Packaging Product Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type
13.3 Latin America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
13.4 Latin America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type
13.5 Latin America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By End User
13.6 Latin America Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13.6.1. Brazil
13.6.2. Rest of Latin America
14 Middle East Airless Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Middle East Airless Packaging Product Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type
14.3 Middle East Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
14.4 Middle East Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Dispenser Type
14.5 Middle East Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By End User
14.6 Middle East Airless Packaging Product Market Size and Forecast, By Country
14.6.1. Saudi Arabia
14.6.2. UAE
14.6.3. Egypt
14.6.4 Kuwait
14.6.5. South Africa
15 Competitive Analysis
15.1 Competition Dashboard
15.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
15.3 Key Development Strategies
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Aptar Group Inc
16.1.1 Overview
16.1.2 Offerings
16.1.3 Key Financials
16.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.1.5 Key Market Developments
16.1.6 Key Strategies
16.2 Fusion Packaging
16.2.1 Overview
16.2.2 Offerings
16.2.3 Key Financials
16.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.2.5 Key Market Developments
16.2.6 Key Strategies
16.3 WestRock
16.3.1 Overview
16.3.2 Offerings
16.3.3 Key Financials
16.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.3.5 Key Market Developments
16.3.6 Key Strategies
16.4 ABC Packaging Ltd
16.4.1 Overview
16.4.2 Offerings
16.4.3 Key Financials
16.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.4.5 Key Market Developments
16.4.6 Key Strategies
16.5 Albea Beauty Holdings S.A
16.5.1 Overview
16.5.2 Offerings
16.5.3 Key Financials
16.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.5.5 Key Market Developments
16.5.6 Key Strategies
16.6 LUMSON SPA
16.6.1 Overview
16.6.2 Offerings
16.6.3 Key Financials
16.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.6.5 Key Market Developments
16.6.6 Key Strategies
16.7 HCP Packaging
16.7.1 Overview
16.7.2 Offerings
16.7.3 Key Financials
16.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.7.5 Key Market Developments
16.7.6 Key Strategies
16.8 Quadpack Industries
16.8.1 Overview
16.8.2 Offerings
16.8.3 Key Financials
16.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.8.5 Key Market Developments
16.8.6 Key Strategies
16.9 Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd
16.9.1 Overview
16.9.2 Offerings
16.9.3 Key Financials
16.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
16.9.5 Key Market Developments
16.9.6 Key Strategies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dd9cm
Attachment
