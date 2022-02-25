The Worldwide Functional Films Industry is Expected to Reach $37 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Functional Films Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Packaging Type, By Application By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global functional films market is estimated to reach $37 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).



Functional films are polymer sheets which are used to improve the properties of the fragile substrate. They are widely used across solar cells as well as the automotive industry for enhancing the functional properties of the automotive component. These films can be classified into conductive films, adhesive films, optical films, and water-soluble films. In the healthcare industry, functional play vital role in the development of various high-quality medical products. These films are protective, heat and chemical resistant, transparent, durable, and flexible in nature.



Market Drivers

The increase in installation of solar panel is expected to boost the growth of global functional films market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the information provided by the Solstice, the U.S. had 64.2 GW of installed solar- enough to power 12.3 million American homes by the 2018. Solar energy accounts for 1.6 percent of total United States electricity generation. Therefore, the growing solar cell market is projected to accelerate the growth of the functional film market.



Furthermore, according to the World packaging, the world packaging market amounted to US$ 851 billion in the year 2017, an increase of 2.8 percent compared to 2016 at constant prices & it is set to reach US$876 billion in 2018, based on the annual growth of 2.9Percent. The functional films are widely used in the packaging industry due to their various advantages such as lightweight as compared to other packaging materials, durable, abrasion-resistant, and flexible. Hence, the growing packaging industry is supporting the functional films market growth.



Market Restraints

Fluctuating prices of raw materials to produce functional films are expected to hamper the global functional films market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of functional films across developing & underdeveloped countries is expected to hinder the global functional films market growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Functional Films Market is segmented into product type such as Conductive, Optical, Adhesives, and Water-soluble. Further, market is segmented into application such as Flat Panel Display (FPD), Electronics & Semiconductors, Automotive, Construction, Energy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Packaging.



Regional Analysis

Also, the Global Functional films Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. APAC region dominated the global functional films market in 2020, reporting 67 percent market share in terms of revenue, followed by North America & Europe, respectively.



Key Players

Toray Industries, Inc, 3M, Nagase & Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Tatsuta Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., SABIC, Covestro AG, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Mondi Plc, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Functional Films Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Functional Films Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Functional Films Market, By Packaging Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Packaging Type

5.2 Global Functional Films Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

5.3 Global Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Packaging Type

5.3.1Conductive

5.3.2. Optical

5.3.3. Adhesives

5.3.4. Water-soluble



6 Global Functional Films Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Functional Films Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Flat Panel Display (FPD)

6.3.2 Electronics & Semiconductors

6.3.3. Automotive

6.3.4. Construction

6.3.5. Energy

6.3.6. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

6.3.7. Packaging



7 Global Functional Films Market, By Region

7.1 Global Functional Films Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Functional Films Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Functional Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Functional Films Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

8.3 North America Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

8.5 North America Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.5.1 U.S.

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.3 Mexico



9 Europe Functional Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Functional Films Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

9.3 Europe Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.5 Europe Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 Germany

9.5.2 France

9.5.3 UK

9.54. Rest of Europe



10 Asia Pacific Functional Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Functional Films Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

10.3 Asia Pacific Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.5 Asia Pacific Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11 Latin America Functional Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Functional Films Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

11.3 Latin America Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.5 Latin America Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, Country

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Rest of Latin America



12 Middle East Functional Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Functional Films Market Share Analysis, By Packaging Type

12.3 Middle East Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.5 Middle East Functional Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.65.1. Saudi Arabia

12.5.2. UAE

12.5.3. Egypt

15.5.4. Kuwait

12.5.5. South Africa



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies

14Company Profiles

14.1 Toray Industries, Inc

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Developments

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2. 3M

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3. Nagase & Co. Ltd

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 Eastman Chemical Company

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Tatsuta Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 SABIC

14.6.1 Overview

14.6.2 Offerings

14.6.3 Key Financials

14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.6.5 Key Market Developments

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Covestro AG

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Offerings

14.7.3 Key Financials

14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.7.5 Key Market Developments

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Offerings

14.8.3 Key Financials

14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.8.5 Key Market Developments

14.8.6 Key Strategies

14.9 Panasonic Corporation

14.9.1 Overview

14.9.2 Offerings

14.9.3 Key Financials

14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.9.5 Key Market Developments

14.9.6 Key Strategies

14.10 Mondi Plc

14.10.1 Overview

14.10.2 Offerings

14.10.3 Key Financials

14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.10.5 Key Market Developments

14.10.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wp8ijr

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900