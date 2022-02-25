Insights on the Cap Applicator Global Market to 2027 - Growing Demand for Packaged Food Products is Expected to Boost the Market

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cap Applicator Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Machine Type, By Cap Type, By End Use, By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cap Applicator Market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 which expected to reach at USD 2.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.6% from 2020-2027.



A cap applicator is defined as closing equipment that is used to seal different types of packages such as bottles & other containers. Different cap applicators are available in the market for different closures with different designs & sizes. They are mainly used to seal bottles filled with dairy/ liquid products. The capping equipment can be classified into three categories which include, semi-automatic capping machines, automatic capping machines, and handheld capping machines. Food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, consumer products, and others are some of the major end-users of the cap applicator.



Market Drivers

The increase in food & beverage industry with the growing demand for packaged food products is expected to boost the global cap applicator market over the forecast period. Cap applicator is used to packaged beverages & other food products in order to maintain the freshness until the time of opening. For instance, as per the information provided by the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian food processing industry accounts for 32% of the country's total food market, one of the largest industries in India & is ranked 5th in terms of production, consumption, export and expected growth.



The booming packaging industry, especially across developing nations, is expected to augment the market growth of the cap applicator during the forecast timeframe. In addition, due to the technological advancements in the food & beverage industry, such as in packaging machinery which includes combo-machines of rinsing, liquid fillers, and capping, the cap applicators market is highly influenced in terms of growth & demand for these applicators. Thus, the food & beverage industry will act as the major growth driver in the cap applicators market in the near future.



Market Restraints

Long-life cycle and low replacement rate for cap applicators is expected to impact the profitability of the manufacturer resulting in lower sales volume for packaging manufacturers, which expected to hinder the overall sales of cap applicators, in the long run, thereby hindering the growth of the global cap applicator market over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Cap Applicator Market is segmented into machine type such as Automatic Capping Machine, Semi-automatic Capping Machine, Hand-held Capping Machines, by cap type such as Roll On Pilfers Proof (ROPP), Screw Caps, Snap-on Caps, Crown Caps, and Corks. Further, market is segmented into application such as Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Consumer Products, and Others.



Regional Analysis

Also, the Global Cap Applicator Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.



APAC region dominated the global cap applicators market in 2020 due to the growing applications of cap applicator packaging in various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical and home care in this region.



Key Players

Crown Holdings, Closure System International, Krones AG, Tecnocap Group, Federal Mfg. Co., E-PAK Machine Type, Inc., Bosch Packaging Technology, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., IC FILLING SYSTEMS Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Cap Applicator Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

