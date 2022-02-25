OSS to Present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference, March 13-15, 2022

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. OSS, a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference being held virtually and in-person in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022.
The conference will feature on-demand online presentations from companies across a variety of sectors, one-on-one and small group meetings, thematic industry panels, and fireside chats.
Past conferences have showcased more than 550 companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.
OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the conference. He will be joined by the company's CFO, John Morrison, and chief sales and marketing officer, Jim Ison.
Management will discuss the company's market leadership in AI Transportables, the fastest growing segment of edge computing that requires the highest level of performance in the most challenging of environments "without compromise."
The company earlier announced it expects revenue of approximately $17.1 million in Q4 2021, up 23% compared to the same year-ago quarter. This would result in record annual revenue of approximately $61.3 million, up 18% year-over-year.
Click here to submit your conference registration request. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact your ROTH representative. For questions or further information about OSS, please contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557, or submit your request here.
About ROTH Capital Partners
ROTH Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.
OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge', especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, to our management's expectations for revenue growth generated by new products and design wins. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact
Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact
