Reminder: International Money Express, Inc. to Host Inaugural Investor Day on March 7, 2022

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. IMXI (the "Company"), a leading, omnichannel money remittance services company, released additional details regarding its previously announced Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite located in Times Square in New York City on Monday, March 7, 2022. The senior management team will provide an update on the strategic direction of the Company, with insights into specific business areas and opportunities.



The in-person meeting will be open to institutional investors and research analysts. To register for the in-person event, contact Laurie Berman of PondelWilkinson at lberman@pondel.com or 310-279-5980. Please register before March 1, 2022 to ensure space. Due to capacity constraints, in-person attendees will be confirmed via email prior to the event. All in-person attendees must meet all applicable New York City and Nasdaq MarketSite Covid regulations, including providing proof of vaccination and identification.

A livestream of the event and supporting materials will be made available for online participants starting at 2:00 p.m. ET and will conclude at 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events



A replay of the investor day will be available until March 7, 2023 by accessing Intermex's website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.



About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, eight countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada; through Company-operated stores; digitally online through our mobile app; and via the Company's website. Transactions are fulfill and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala. For more information, visit www.intermexonline.com. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

Investor Relations:

Mike Gallentine

Vice President of Investor Relations

305-671-8005

mgallentine@intermexusa.com

or

Laurie Berman/Roger Pondel

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5980

lberman@pondel.com

rpondel@pondel.com