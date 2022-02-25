ARHT Media Expands Partnership with WeWork; Will Include 14 New Locations Globally

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or "ARHT") ART ARHTF, the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, and WeWork WE, a leading flexible workspace provider, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to integrate ARHT Media's technology into WeWork's global events offering. Building on the first phase of the partnership, ARHT Media's technology will be available across a total of 30 WeWork locations around the world, almost doubling the initial 16 locations previously announced.



Across select WeWork locations, ARHT Media's "Capture Studios" enable users to record and stream events where they can appear live on one of three types of displays: the H-Series HoloPresence™ Display for in-person holographic events, the HoloPod™ for in-person permanent holographic display, or online as a Virtual Global Stage™ (VGS™) presentation – or a combination of all three.

The partnership with WeWork will expand ARHT Media's global network, enabling more enterprises and businesses to leverage innovative technology across WeWork's extensive global portfolio.

"I am invigorated by the progress and renewed commitment of WeWork to our existing partnership that will see our leading holographic technology implemented throughout the US, Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada," said Larry O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of ARHT Media. "The expansion of the WeWork partnership comes at an opportune time for ARHT Media. In addition to our world-class management and leading technology, with the recent infusion of growth capital, ARHT Media now has the ingredients necessary to support the successful global rollout with WeWork."

"At WeWork, our focus is always on providing exceptional experiences for our members, driven by leading-edge solutions that fit their changing needs in a hybrid world of work," said Rebecca Graf, head of Ancillary Revenue at WeWork. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with ARHT Media and provide innovative hologram technology that enables more impactful virtual connection for employers and employees around the world."

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "ARHTF" on the OTCQB.

