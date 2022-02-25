Barfresh to Host Business Update Call on March 10, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Barfresh") BRFH, a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it will host a business update call on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (855) 327-6837 in North America, and international listeners can dial (631) 891-4304.
A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, March 24, 2022. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 10018207.
Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at www.barfresh.com in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc. BRFH is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.
Investor Relations
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com
Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com
