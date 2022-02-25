Innovid to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid Corp. CTV, a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform, today announced participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.



CEO and Co-Founder Zvika Netter will participate at:

BMO Virtual Digital Ad Summit

Format: Virtual presentation and one-on-one meetings

When: Presentation scheduled for Wednesday, March 2nd at 8:00 a.m. EST

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here .

Susquehanna Virtual Tech Conference

Format: Virtual one-on-one and small group meetings

When: Friday, March 4th

JMP Securities Technology Conference

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, San Francisco. In-person presentation and one-on-one meetings

When: Presentation scheduled for Tuesday, March 8th at 1:00 p.m. PST

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here .

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco. In-person one-on-one meetings

When: Wednesday, March 9th

NYSE IPO Summit

Location: New York Stock Exchange, NYC. In-person presentation and one-on-one meetings

When: Friday, March 11th

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by registering for the conference here and visiting Innovid's IR website at the presentation time.

For more information regarding these conferences, please visit Innovid's events page here .

About Innovid

Innovid powers connected TV CTV advertising streaming, personalization, and measurement for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables data-driven personalization, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement, Innovid offers its clients and partners streamlined solutions that optimize the value of advertising investments across screens and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in CTV innovation, powered proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to fuel the future of TV advertising.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release or related communications may include "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Innovid's future financial and business performance for the full-year 2022, attractiveness of Innovid's product offerings and platform and the value proposition of Innovid's products, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Innovid's management's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under "Risk Factors" in Innovid's Registration Statements and other SEC filings. Innovid cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Innovid does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

