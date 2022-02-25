Intapp, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp INTA, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:
Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Presentation time: 11:00 AM ET
A live webcast of the event and the archived webcast will be accessible from the "News and Events" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/.
About Intapp
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,000 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance
Investor Contact
David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
David.trone@intapp.com
Media Contact
Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
Ali.robinson@intapp.com
