Purchase an NFT to send cargo to the Moon…IRL

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Space, the final frontier. We can all admire its beauty and relish in the excitement of what companies like SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Blue Origin are doing for space travel. However, few are aware that the space industry is not just composed of countries trying to launch satellites or billionaire backed launch companies - it's actually a $500B industry full of many small and medium-sized players helping to develop new ways to generate value out of the vast potential of space.

For most to get "in" is the biggest challenge. Although the industry is growing rapidly, currently, there are few ways to interact with it.



Enter Copernic Space and Lunar Outpost. A goal of Copernic Space is to provide a digital standard for the wider commercial market to buy payload in order to send something into space, in this case, the Moon, while turning it into an asset itself that's fractionalizable and enables the retail market to participate economically in space for the first time.



While Copernic Space creates the marketplace and ecosystem, Lunar Outpost, an industry-leading private space technology company, is helping to establish a lasting presence in space, starting with planetary rovers that carry payloads like instrumentation, sensors, and other physical assets during missions on the lunar surface.



Copernic Space and Lunar Outpost have launched the Private Sale portion of the first-ever tokenized space payload sale. Hosted on the Copernic Space platform, the private sale enables companies and individuals to purchase space in Lunar Outpost's M1 MAPP Rover and send their cargo on it to the Moon in late 2022 by acquiring a tradable NFT(Non-Fungible Token). The NFT represents the ownership of their space asset on the Rover and can be fractionalized and resold on the Copernic Space platform to the retail market, creating the first space asset market.



"This launch creates new revenue models and streamlines commercialization for the space economy while empowering the market to acquire and own space assets for the first time. The upcoming Public Sale will represent the true creation of a space asset market and a democratized one at that." said Grant Blaisdell, CEO and Co-Founder of Copernic Space.



Lunar Outpost's M1 MAPP rover has a total of 3.475kg of space available in the tokenized sale. The payload will be onboard a rugged platform capable of conquering the extreme environments it will face on the lunar surface. Its navigation will be autonomous and teleoperated and will also come equipped with Nokia's 4G/LTE communications capabilities and video capture.



"Selling payload in token form presents customers with a new avenue for accessing space. In this case, not only the purchase itself but also the method of purchase is important. We hope that it leads to more payloads operating on the Moon, as well as an expansion of the number of people interested in being a part of space missions." stated Julian Cyrus, co-founder and COO of Lunar Outpost.



The private sale is the beginning of Lunar Outpost and Copernic Space proving a new economic model for space in the digital age. It will bring the mass market with it during the Public Sale and mark the beginning of the tokenization of space as Copernic Space has multiple commercial launches on the platform slated over the next year.



About Copernic Space



From payload space to venture tokens, Copernic Space is the marketplace to buy, sell, and manage space assets. By enabling access to space assets and ventures using blockchain technology, Copernic Space unlocks the beneﬁts of the space economy to the mass market and provides space ventures the capability to better commercialize assets and attain ﬁnancing. www.copernicspace.com

About Lunar Outpost



Lunar Outpost is an advanced robotics company developing technologies that have both Earth and space applications. Lunar Outpost recently made history as the first commercial company to collect payment for a space resources contract, which NASA Administrator Bill Nelson awarded at the Space Symposium in August. This payment was for a mission currently slated to send the first rover in human history to the lunar south pole on a 2022 mission to deploy Nokia's 4G lunar network. Additionally, Lunar Outpost took part in the first-ever ISRU demonstration on another planet when MOXIE, onboard the Perseverance rover, produced oxygen on Mars.

