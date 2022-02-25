Donors Rally to Support Local Nonprofits on Fairfield County's Giving Day

NORWALK, CT., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfield County's Giving Day provided a timely fundraising boost for more than 400 local nonprofits, raising $2.2 million during the 24-hour online giving event.

Nearly 12,800 donors rallied to make 17,348 gifts on February 24. The annual event has now raised a total of $13.75 million since 2014.

"In a year when local nonprofits have seen an unprecedented increase in needs due to the ongoing pandemic, Fairfield County residents have come together to raise critical money for these organizations and the people they support," Fairfield County's Community Foundation President and CEO Juanita James said. "Once again, Giving Day has shown the immense depth and breadth of generosity, kindness, and compassion that permeates our entire community."

Fairfield County's Giving Day was also backed by the local business community, including the generous support by its Champion Sponsor Bank of America.

"Each year, Bank of America witnesses the great power of generosity coming from the people of Fairfield County who donate on Giving Day," said Bill Tommins, President, Bank of America Southern Connecticut. "Our support of Giving Day has continuously demonstrated that when businesses and community members come together in support of a common cause, the positive impact amplifies and uplifts our nonprofits and our communities."

Participating nonprofits included both returning and new local organizations, spanning a variety of causes and needs — from food insecurity and housing to arts and animal welfare.

Utilizing the sponsorship funds received, The Community Foundation was able to spread its generosity even further by awarding more than $100,000 through dozens of bonus prizes to participating organizations:

Nonprofit Grand Prize: Most Unique Donors (first place): LifeBridge Community Services

Nonprofit Grand Prize: Most Unique Donors (second place): WestConn Athletics & Recreation

Nonprofit Grand Prize: Most Dollars Raised (first place): Curtain Call, Inc.

Nonprofit Grand Prize: Most Dollars Raised (second place): The Greater Fairfield County Foundation, Inc. (not affiliated with Fairfield County's Community Foundation)

Rookie of the Year (awarded to the first-time Giving Day participant with the most unique donors): The Mary and Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community

Additional prizes were also awarded to participating nonprofits and can be viewed here.

"Giving Day is the moment of impact for our local community to seize," said James. "As the nonprofit community continues to face the ever-evolving challenges during an unprecedented time, the donors of Fairfield County – individuals, families, and businesses – came together to uplift and support these organizations. This is the true essence of Giving Day."

Fairfield County's Giving Day would not have been possible without the generous sponsorship support from the local business community: Champion Sponsor Bank of America; County Sponsor Hearst Connecticut Media Group; Premiere Regional Magazine Sponsor Moffly Media; Neighborhood Sponsors The Jeniam Foundation, Optimum, and the Back to You Fund at FCCF; Power Hour Sponsors KeyBank, TargetonStar, Fairfield County's Center for Housing Opportunity, the Fund for Women & Girls at FCCF, and the Immigrant Success Fund at FCCF; Town Square Sponsors Webster Private Bank and Band Central; and Media Sponsors 95.9 The Fox, Star 99.9, WEBE108, WICC, and The Two Oh Three.

