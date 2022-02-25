Outlook on the Cigarette Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cigarette market reached a value of US$ 1,040 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,291 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Cigarettes represent one of the most popular tobacco products being consumed across the world. They are a small cigar made of a thin paper containing shredded or ground tobacco. Most of the cigarettes are produced with a reconstituted product of tobacco which include the recycled stems of tobacco. Earlier in the 9th Century, cigarettes were available in the form of reeds and smoking tubes. Later in the 1800s, Juan Nepomuceno Adorno developed cigarette making machines in Mexico. Gradually with time, cigarettes were introduced in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, colours, flavours and intensity as per the preferences of consumers. Currently, the demand for cigarettes is on a rise, particularly in developing regions such as Asia and Africa. This is due to increasing population and tax government regulations regarding the production of cigarettes.
Global Cigarette Market Drivers:
Nowadays, there are different types of cigarettes available in the market such as filter cigarettes, menthol cigarettes, clove cigarettes, etc., providing the cigarette consumers a variety of options to choose between the products. Major raw materials required for the manufacturing of cigarette are tobacco leaves, cut tobacco, cigarette filter, tipping paper, cigarette paper, whiteboard, aluminium laminated paper and glue. There are large number of suppliers of these materials present in the market which is driving the production of cigarette.
Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of smokers across the globe. This is mainly the result of hectic and stressful lifestyles being led by the consumers which is currently catalysing the growth of the cigarette market.
In some of the developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, the disposable incomes of the consumers have been rising which creates several growth opportunities for the cigarette manufacturers to raise their product price and shift smokers onto the premium products.
Cigarette consumers in the rural areas of several developing regions like India, China, Pakistan, etc., traditionally prefer several tobacco products such as hukkah, beedi, etc. instead of cigarette. However, it has been observed that over the past few years, due to a rise in the awareness about the product, a large number of rural tobacco consuming population is shifting towards cigarette.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cigarette market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Type:
- Light
- Medium
- Others
The cigarette market has been segmented on the basis of different types of cigarettes available for the consumers to choose from such as light, medium and others. Amongst these, light cigarettes represent the largest segment as they are safer and healthier to consume.
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Tobacco Shops
- Supermarket and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Currently, there are numerous means from which the consumers can obtain the desired cigarettes including tobacco shops, supermarket and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others. Tobacco shops are the most popular distribution channels as they offer a wide variety of specialised tobacco products ranging from premium cigars and cigarettes to ashtrays and humidification devices.
Regional Insights:
- Asia Pacific (Excluding Australia)
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- North America
- Latin America
- Australia
On a geographical front, Asia Pacific, excluding Australia, represents the largest market for cigarettes across the globe followed by Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America and Australia. The growth in the Asia Pacific region can be highly attributed to increasing population coupled with elevating disposable incomes.
Competitive Landscape:
The global cigarette market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of few manufacturers who have been competing in terms of prices and quality. Some of the top cigarette companies operating in the market include China National Tobacco Corporation, Phillip Morris International, British America Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco Group.
This report provides a deep insight into the global cigarette industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a cigarette manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cigarette industry in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
1. What is the size of the global cigarette market?
2. What are the key factors driving the global cigarette market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cigarette market?
4. What is the breakup of the global cigarette market based on the type?
5. What is the breakup of the global cigarette market based on the distribution channel?
6. What are the key regions in the global cigarette market?
7. Who are the key players/companies in the global cigarette market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tobacco Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Markey Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Forecast
6 Global Cigarette Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Impact of COVID-19
6.4 Price Analysis
6.4.1 Key Price Indicators
6.4.2 Price Structure
6.4.3 Price Trends
6.5 Market Breakup by Type
6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
6.7 Market Breakup by Region
6.8 Market Forecast
6.9 SWOT Analysis
6.9.1 Overview
6.9.2 Strengths
6.9.3 Weaknesses
6.9.4 Opportunities
6.9.5 Threats
6.10 Value Chain Analysis
6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement
6.10.2 Manufacturing
6.10.3 Marketing
6.10.4 Distribution
6.10.5 Exports
6.10.6 End-Use
6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.11.1 Overview
6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.11.4 Degree of Competition
6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Light
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Tobacco Shops
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Supermarket and Hypermarkets
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Convenience Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Structure
10.2 Market Share of Key Players
11 Cigarette Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Layout
12.4 Plant Machinery
12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Taxation and Depreciation
14.5 Income Projections
14.6 Expenditure Projections
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
15.1 China National Tobacco Corporation
15.2 Phillip Morris International
15.3 British America Tobacco
15.4 Japan Tobacco International
15.5 Imperial Tobacco Group
