Global Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Material, Application , End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is projected to reach US$ 256.26 million by 2028 from US$ 79.03 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as an increase in the prevalence of cancer and rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic tests are boosting the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market growth. However, the lack of skilled professionals leading to inaccurate blood collection for liquid biopsy analysis hampers the market growth.



The blood collection tubes are used for the collection and storage of blood samples for a prolonged time. These tubes provide precision, accuracy, speed, safety, and ease of use during diagnostic procedures, such as liquid biopsy. A liquid biopsy is a noninvasive or a minimally invasive alternative to surgical biopsies that allows doctors to learn tumors in depth by performing certain tests on their blood samples. Cancer DNA traces in the blood can reveal the most suitable treatment for a given patient. The development of numerous specialized measurement techniques have resulted into novel diagnostics such as circulating cell free DNA analysis. . Over the last few years, there has been a surge in interest in the (pre-)analytical conditions associated with the liquid biopsy workflow.



Based on product, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is segmented as Ccf DNA tubes, CfRNA tubes, CTC tubes, GDNA tubes, intracellular RNA tubes, and others. Based on material, the market is segmented into glass and plastic. Furthermore, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, by application, is segmented into in-vitro diagnostics and research. On the basis of end-user, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy is segmented as genetic diagnostic labs, R&D centers, conventional diagnostic centers, and others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide

5.1.2 Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Tests

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals Leading to Inaccurate Blood Collection for Liquid Biopsy Analysis

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market, By Product, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 ccfDNA Tubes

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 ccfDNA Tubes: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

7.4 cfRNA Tubes

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 cfRNA Tubes: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

7.5 CTC Tubes

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 CTC Tubes: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

7.6 gDNA Tubes

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 gDNA Tubes: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

7.7 Intracellular RNA Tubes

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Intracellular RNA Tubes: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Others: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



8. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - by Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Share by Material - 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Plastic

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Plastic: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.4 Glass

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Glass: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



9. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Share by Application - 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD): Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

9.4 Research

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Research: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



10. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - by End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Share by End User - 2021 & 2028 (%)

10.3 Genetic Diagnostic Labs

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Genetic Diagnostic Labs: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10.4 R&D Centres

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 R&D Centres: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10.5 Conventional Diagnostic Centres

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Conventional diagnostic centres: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Others: Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



11. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market-Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies in the Blood Collection Tubes For Liquid Biopsy Market

13.3 Organic Developments

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Inorganic Developments

13.4.1 Overview



14. Company Profiles

14.1 PreAnalytiX GmbH

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Biocept, Inc

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 STRECK

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Norgen Biotek Corp

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Exact Sciences Corporation

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Greiner AG

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 MagBio Genomics, Inc

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Zymo Research Corporation

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Apostle Sciences

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ko0sw

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900