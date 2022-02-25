PakVoyager Showcases Its Tour and Travel Booking Platform at the Gilgit-Baltistan Investment Conference Dubai to Attract Foreign Investors to the Region

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Tour and Travel Booking Platform PakVoyager has relentlessly provided amazing travel and tour experiences to people visiting Pakistan. During the Gilgit-Baltistan Investment conference supported by the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, Board of Investment of Pakistan, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Rupani Foundation, PakVoyager was invited to discuss innovative strategies to improve the outlook of Pakistan tourism to the world.

Based in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, PakVoyager aims to provide an easy way for an international traveler to find and book Pakistan tours and other travel-related services. At the Gilgit-Baltistan conference, the team at PakVoyager showcased its digital booking platform to the world and hoped to make traveling easier for everyone. The conference was Chaired by the Chief Minister of the Gilgit-Baltistan province, Gilgit-Baltistan ministers, government officials, and investors with the aim of promoting investment opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Minister of Tourism, Culture & Archaeology in Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, appreciated the PakVoyager booking platform for promoting tourism in Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. He said it would be beneficial to hoteliers and tour operators who publish their tours on this site because they can get more customers worldwide.

PakVoyager offers people visiting Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan a wide range of travel packages. The agency's founder is passionate about exposing travelers to his country and believes that booking each aspect of their trip should be simple and straightforward. PakVoyager's simple online booking platform was created with the traveler in mind to ensure a seamless and easy process.

For more information, please visit www.pakvoyager.com or send an email to info@pakvoyager.com.

About PakVoyager

PakVoyager is a world-class digital platform that helps connect foreign travelers with local hospitality providers, all the while enabling tourists to experience the magic of Pakistan and to better the country and its precious environment. The founder has 10-plus years of experience in technology, e-commerce, and digital payments. Being a native resident of Hunza Valley, he has invaluable knowledge of Pakistan tourism.

The company has an international office in the UAE to forge global partnerships with other B2B companies in the travel industry to offer its customers the best possible range of services. PakVoyager's local office in Hunza Valley, the popular tourist destination of Pakistan, enables it to keep in close contact with local hoteliers and tour operators and look after customers during their time in Pakistan.

