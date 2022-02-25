Amarin to Participate in Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc AMRN today announced that Karim Mikhail, president and chief executive officer of Amarin, is scheduled to participate virtually in a fireside chat at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 7 from 9:10 AM – 9:40 AM ET.
A live webcast of the event will be accessible under Events in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.amarincorp.com/events-and-presentations/events. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.
About Amarin
Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.
