OrthoPediatrics Corp. Named One of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Indiana

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics" or the "Company") KIDS, a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced it was recently named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Indiana. This is the 6th time the Company has been recognized by the annual program created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.



OrthoPediatrics President & CEO David Bailey reacted to the announcement, saying "I'm so proud of our company and our associates for being named one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana for a 6th time! It's been a difficult few years, but the resolve of the OP team and our ability to move forward together is a testament to our strong culture. We take the feedback from this survey very seriously and look forward to continuing to advance our positive work environment and our cause of helping KIDS."

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the participating employers in Indiana with the leading workplace cultures. The list includes up of 125 companies.

"We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it's great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace culture and gain the recognition they deserve," says Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. "These companies consistently demonstrate to their employees how much they value their contributions."

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity

Be a publicly or privately held business

Have a facility in Indiana

Have at least 15 employees working in Indiana

Be in business a minimum of 1 year



Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Indiana. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Indiana, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The final rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and then published in the Indiana Chamber's BizVoice® magazine after the event.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Indiana program, visit: https://www.bestplacestoworkindiana.com/

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 37 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contacts

Matt Bacso, CFA

Gilmartin Group

Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com