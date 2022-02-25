Hardbacon Launches New Cryptocurrency Tracking Features and Exchange Comparison Tool

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 35,000 Canadians, announced today the launch of a new cryptocurrency exchange comparison tool and new crypto tracking features, signaling the company's entry into the market.
Cryptocurrency has quickly become a new market reality and a critical component of the financial lives of Canadians. In fact, a survey released last summer, commissioned by Hardbacon, revealed that 3 out of 10 Canadians have cryptocurrencies in their portfolio like Bitcoin (85%) and Ethereum (75%).
Hardbacon is proud to embrace the novel form of currency with fresh updates that now allow Canadians to add their crypto positioning to the Hardbacon app, as well as to add various crypto currencies to their Watchlist.
"Hardbacon users can already track their stocks, ETFs, bank balances and debts within our app. Considering the growing importance of crypto, it only made sense that we would allow them to track their crypto assets as well," said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault.
Moreover, Canadians can take advantage of a new cryptocurrency exchange comparison tool to quickly compare dozens of crypto exchange platforms in Canada, all in one place, bringing transparency to the entire market. Hardbacon's new cryptocurrency comparison tool is easy to use and provides Canadians more visibility into the different fees exchanges are charging.
"With Hardbacon, we have made it our mission to help Canadians find the best financial products for their needs and to save on fees," said Brault. "We're helping 200 000 Canadians pick credit cards, mortgages and online brokers, among other verticals, and now we're here to help them pick the right crypto exchange."
Hardbacon's cryptocurrency exchange comparison tool to help Canadians make the most of their money and investment is now live at hardbacon.ca/en/compare/crypto-exchanges.
About Hardbacon
Hardbacon helps Canadians plan, budget and invest, while also enabling users to compare different financial services such as credit cards, bank accounts, online brokers, robo-advisors, mortgages and crypto exchanges. Hardbacon is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Jennifer Braun PR LOFT | Publicist 514-291-9558 jenn.br03@gmail.com
