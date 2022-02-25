American Pacific Mining Graduates to the OTCQX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp USGDUSGDF ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market (the "OTCQX") under the ticker symbol of USGDF at the opening of trading on February 25, 2022. The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. American Pacific's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol USGD.



The OTCQX provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade USGDF. The OTCQX is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

Moving from the OTCQB to the OTCQX is another great achievement for the Company as we strive to increase shareholder value," said Warwick Smith, CEO of American Pacific. "Upgrading to the OTCQX will provide the Company with greater exposure and access to the US markets while improving liquidity for the investment community both in Canada and the United States. We firmly believe that our clear global strategy, strong management team, operational infrastructure, global network, consumer messaging, and financial results will continue to drive shareholder value."

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining competed. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

