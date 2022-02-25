Super League Forges Landmark Partnerships Enabling Advertisers Around the World to Reach Consumers in Metaverse Gaming Platforms

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming SLGG, a leading network of metaverse games, monetization tools, and content channels, announced today multiple strategic partnerships with some of the world's largest and most effective advertising partners and platforms. With these forged relationships, advertisers around the world can now take full advantage of the company's industry-leading expertise and massive available advertising inventory in metaverse gaming. These partnerships are set up to supercharge revenue generation for Super League's highly coveted and valuable advertising inventory, which now includes reach to more than 75 million monthly players in open gaming platforms such as Roblox and Minecraft.

Through this global network of partners, brands all over the world can now access and benefit from Super League's significant scale and premium quality inventory through innovative ad formats supported by sophisticated levels of measurement and deep analytics.

Super League's official partners now include:

Venatus Europe, UK, Australia/New Zealand

Apex Mobile Canada

DAC Japan



Additional partnerships will be announced in the coming weeks that will open up key APAC territories including India, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Vietnam, as well as LATAM and Russia.

"Brands globally now have immediate access via our partners to all of Super League's kidSAFE metaverse inventory at their fingertips," said Mike Wann, Chief Strategy Officer of Super League. "In each of these regions and more, advertisers can connect with a highly desired audience of millions of passionate gamers. Whether through dynamic in-game ad units, custom metaverse integrations, immersive branded experiences, or live and social gameplay content from audience-favorite creators, we're committed to providing end-to-end metaverse marketing solutions on a global scale."

Super League enables advertisers to reach critically important consumers within more than 150 curated, brand-safe games in Roblox, as well as through the largest free Minecraft server host community in the world boasting more than 5 million registered users, and across dozens of YouTube channels with more than 65mm subscribers who are passionate about gaming entertainment. With the strategic alliances announced today, the company is now capturing high-impact opportunities for revenue growth and expanding the roster of premium Super League brand partners throughout the world market.

"The rapid adoption and repeat purchase in the EU of advertisers in this space has been incredible," says Rob Gay, CEO of Venatus. "We have seen over 30 brands in major verticals such as entertainment, fashion, toys, financial, beauty and lifestyle, dive headfirst into the metaverse, which really speaks to the strength of our partnership with Super League and their variety of offerings."

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming SLGG builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across open-world gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company's platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League's properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

About Venatus

Venatus is an award-winning, global ad-tech platform that connects advertisers to the exclusive audiences of 250+, world renowned gaming and entertainment publishers and partners. Leveraging proprietary technologies, Venatus connects brands to gaming publisher audiences, across all major platforms and devices. From in-game, console advertising solutions to mobile app advertising and beyond, Venatus' in-house media and creative teams ensure high performing campaigns for advertising partners and improved revenues for publishers. For more information - venatus.com .

