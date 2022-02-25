Worldwide Monoclonal Antibodies Industry to 2028 - Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases are Driving Growth

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source, Production Method, Indication, Application, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The monoclonal antibody market is projected to reach US$ 243.05 billion by 2028 from US$ 111.01 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028.
The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases and the growing cases of COVID-19 across various regions are the factors supporting the market proliferation. According to the World Cancer Research Fund and American Institute for Cancer, in 2020, ~18.1 million cancer cases were recorded worldwide, including 9.3 million cases in men and 8.8 million cases in women. Various types of monoclonal antibodies are being adopted for the treatment of different cancer types, and a few of these products are still in phases 2 and 3 clinical trials. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases has raised the demand for monoclonal antibodies across the world.
The monoclonal antibodies market is segmented on the basis of source, production method, indication application, and end-user. Based on source, the market is segmented into murine, chimeric, human, and humanized. The human segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during 2021-2028. The market growth of this segment is attributed to the rise on account of the integration of human monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various kinds of infectious diseases. For instance, Regeneron launched FDA approved antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab together for use in COVID-19. The drug has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from FDA. It is used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults as well as in pediatric patients at least 12 years of age and weighing at least 40kg. Moreover, an increase in their use in various chronic diseases and employment of advanced genetic engineering technology are among the significant factors driving the market segment's growth.
By indication, the monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious disease, microbial disease, and others. The cancer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast periodAdvancements related to the therapeutic application of monoclonal antibodies have enabled their successful implementation in the treatments of various cancer types, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, and colon cancer. Drugs based on these antibodies help in flagging cancer cells, triggering cell-membrane destruction, blocking immune system inhibitors, and so on. The FDA, in June 2020, approved two drugs - olaparib and rucaparib - for the treatment of prostate cancer. The drug is especially effective among men with prostate cancer conditions that have spread or metastasized and has stopped responding to standard hormone treatments, i.e., castration-resistant disease condition.
By end-user, the monoclonal antibody market is segmented into hospitals, research institutes, and others. The hospital segment holds the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption mABs as a preferred line of treatment against cancer.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East And Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion
5. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases
5.1.2 mABs Uptake Proves to be Effective During Pandemic Outbreak
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Low Awareness, Accessibility, and High Cost
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Cost-effective Advanced Technology for Developing mABs Presents Billion-Dollar Opportunity
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Strategic Research Collaborations
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Source
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, By Source, 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Murine
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Murine: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Chimeric
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Chimeric: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Humanized
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Humanized: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Human
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Human: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
8. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Production Method
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Share by Production Method Segment - 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 In-Vivo
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 In-Vivo: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 In-Vitro
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 In-Vitro: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Indication
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Share by Indication Segment - 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Cancer
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Cancer: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Autoimmune Diseases
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Autoimmune Diseases: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Inflammatory Diseases
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Inflammatory Diseases: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Infectious Diseases
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Infectious Diseases: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Microbial Diseases
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Microbial Diseases: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Others: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Share by Application Segment - 2021 & 2028 (%)
10.3 Diagnostic Applications
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Diagnostic Applications: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Therapeutic Applications
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Therapeutic Applications: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Research Applications
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Research Applications: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - End-User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Share by End-User Segment - 2021 & 2028 (%)
11.3 Hospitals
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Hospitals: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.4 Research Institutes
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Research Institutes: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Others: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
12. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis
13. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market
13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
14. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market-Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
14.3 Organic Developments
14.3.1 Overview
14.4 Inorganic Developments
14.4.1 Overview
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Novartis AG
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 Pfizer Inc
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Description
15.2.3 Products and Services
15.2.4 Financial Overview
15.2.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2.6 Key Developments
15.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Description
15.3.3 Products and Services
15.3.4 Financial Overview
15.3.5 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Key Developments
15.4 Amgen Inc
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Description
15.4.3 Products and Services
15.4.4 Financial Overview
15.4.5 SWOT Analysis
15.4.6 Key Developments
15.5 DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED
15.5.1 Key Facts
15.5.2 Business Description
15.5.3 Products and Services
15.5.4 Financial Overview
15.5.5 SWOT Analysis
15.5.6 Key Developments
15.6 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD
15.6.1 Key Facts
15.6.2 Business Description
15.6.3 Products and Services
15.6.4 Financial Overview
15.6.5 SWOT Analysis
15.6.6 Key Developments
15.7 AstraZeneca
15.7.1 Key Facts
15.7.2 Business Description
15.7.3 Products and Services
15.7.4 Financial Overview
15.7.5 SWOT Analysis
15.7.6 Key Developments
15.8 Eli Lilly and Company
15.8.1 Key Facts
15.8.2 Business Description
15.8.3 Products and Services
15.8.4 Financial Overview
15.8.5 SWOT Analysis
15.8.6 Key Developments
15.9 Bayer AG
15.9.1 Key Facts
15.9.2 Business Description
15.9.3 Products and Services
15.9.4 Financial Overview
15.9.5 SWOT Analysis
15.9.6 Key Developments
15.10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
15.10.1 Key Facts
15.10.2 Business Description
15.10.3 Products and Services
15.10.4 Financial Overview
15.10.5 SWOT Analysis
15.10.6 Key Developments
16. Appendix
