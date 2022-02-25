The Worldwide Vanilla Market Industry is Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vanilla Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form, Category, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vanilla market was valued at US$ 1,434.51 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,956.09 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.
Vanilla is the second-most expensive spice after saffron. The bourbon vanilla grown in Madagascar is very popular for its rich flavor, purity, and aroma. Growing vanilla is a tedious process, and growers need to follow stringent procedures to meet the required quality standards. It is cured and dried before packaging as the curing process offers vanilla beans their distinct flavor and aroma.
Based on the application, the vanilla market is bifurcated into food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food and beverage segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020. The personal care segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Due to its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, vanilla extract is widely used in personal care products, such as moisturizers, scrubs, and anti-aging creams. Vanilla extract is used in products that help fight acne as it possesses antibacterial and antioxidant properties that prevent breakouts while also soothing redness and inflammation. Vanilla contains B-vitamins, such as niacin, thiamin, B6, and pantothenic acid, which are vital for healthy skin. The antioxidant properties of vanilla help protect the skin from pollution and contaminants. Due to all these properties, personal care product manufacturers are frequently utilizing vanilla in their products.
Based on the region, the vanilla market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global vanilla market. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. The food & beverage industry is an essential part of the US economy. According to the US Committee for Economic Development report, the food and beverage industry consists of close to 27,000 organizations and employs almost 1.5 million people. The continued expansion in the North America food & beverage industry is significantly influencing other related markets, including vanilla.
The leading players in the vanilla market are Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd; Givaudan SA; Heilala Vanilla US; LAFAZA Foods; Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc.; Symrise; The Vanilla Company; Kerry Group; Touton SA; and Madagascar Vanilla Company.
Reasons to Buy
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global vanilla market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Vanilla Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.2.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 Cultivators and Growers
4.3.2 Manufacturing/Processing
4.3.3 Application/End Use Industries
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Vanilla Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Vanilla Usage in Various End-use Industries
5.1.2 Rising Demand for Natural Food Additives/Flavorings
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Price Volatility and Supply Shortage
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Demand for Organic Vanilla
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Popularity of Clean-label and Plant-based Products
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Vanilla - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Vanilla Market Overview
6.2 Vanilla Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players
7. Global Vanilla Market Analysis - By Form
7.1 Overview
7.2 Vanilla Market, By Form (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Paste
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Paste: Vanilla Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Liquid
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Liquid: Vanilla Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Powder
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Powder: Vanilla Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Beans
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Beans: Vanilla Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8. Vanilla Market Analysis - By Category
8.1 Overview
8.2 Vanilla Market, By Category (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Organic
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Organic: Vanilla Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Conventional
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Conventional: Vanilla Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9. Vanilla Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vanilla Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Food and Beverages
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Food and Beverages: Vanilla Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Personal Care
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Personal Care: Vanilla Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Pharmaceuticals
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Pharmaceuticals: Vanilla Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: Vanilla Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
10. Global Vanilla Market - Geographic Analysis
11. Overview- Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia- Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 New Product Development
12.3 Merger and Acquisition
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Givaudan S.A
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Heilala Vanilla US
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 LAFAZA Foods
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Symrise
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 The Vanilla Company
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Kerry Group
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Touton S.A
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Madagascar Vanilla Company
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyhfe7
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.