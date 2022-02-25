Global Footwear Industry Insights 2022-2027 - Presents the Financials and Strategies of Leading Players, Including Nike, Adidas, PUMA, Geox, and Skechers USA

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global footwear market reached a value of US$ 224.6 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 288.2 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Increasing demand for superior quality footwear along with product innovation and premiumization represent some of the key factors driving the market. Manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on the development of unique designs, while also giving importance to comfort. This has led to the introduction of innovative products which are comfortable as well as fashionable. Increasing interest in sports and inclination towards athletic and physical activities such as jogging have also positively impacted the market growth.
Although online marketing has overpowered physical shopping experience in most consumer goods segments, consumers still prefer to be physically present while buying footwear. This has further led to the proliferation of organized retail outlets and has improved customer-manufacturer interaction. Furthermore, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and enhanced spending capacities of consumers have also catalyzed the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global footwear market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product, material, distribution channel, pricing and end-user.
Breakup by Product:
- Non-Athletic Footwear
- Athletic Footwear
Breakup by Material:
- Rubber
- Leather
- Plastic
- Fabric
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Footwear Specialists
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Clothing Stores
- Online Sales
- Others
Breakup by Pricing:
- Premium
- Mass
Breakup by End-User:
- Men
- Women
- Kids
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:
- Nike Incorporation
- Adidas AG
- PUMA
- Geox S.p.A.
- Skechers USA, Incorporation
- Timberland
- Crocs Retail, Inc.
- Ecco Sko A/S
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global footwear market in 2021?
2. What are the key factors driving the global footwear market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global footwear market?
4. What is the breakup of the global footwear market based on the product?
5. What is the breakup of the global footwear market based on the material?
6. What is the breakup of the global footwear market based on the distribution channel?
7. What is the breakup of the global footwear market based on the pricing?
8. What is the breakup of the global footwear market based on the end user?
9. What are the key regions in the global footwear market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global footwear market?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdfa2o
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.