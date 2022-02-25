Global Online Car Buying Marketplace to 2027: Trends, Opportunities, and Strategic Imperatives

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Car Buying Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online car buying market reached a value of US$ 261.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 515.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.60% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The thriving e-commerce industry on account of the rising awareness among individuals about the associated convenience represents one of the key factors driving the demand for online car buying across the globe. This can also be attributed to the increasing digital literacy, improving internet accessibility, rapid urbanization, and inflating disposable income levels. Moreover, with the surging use of social media networking sites, companies are offering innovative car deals via these sites, which is influencing the market positively.

Apart from this, there is a significant rise in the demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which can be accredited to the growing concerns among people about the detrimental environmental effects of petrol-based automobiles. In addition, as governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing favorable policies to promote the usage of fuel-efficient cars, there is an increase in the adoption of online car buying portals to purchase EVs from across the globe.

Furthermore, the emerging trend of personal vehicles on account of improving urban road infrastructure is contributing to the market growth. The rising popularity of pre-owned cars, especially among the young population, due to their affordability and accessibility is also impelling the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global online car buying market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on vehicle type, propulsion type and category.



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Others

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Petrol

Diesel

Others

Breakup by Category:

Pre-Owned Vehicle

New Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

AutoNation Inc.

Cargurus Inc.

CarsDirect.com

Cars.com Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc.

Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Hendrick Automotive Group

Lithia Motors Inc.

TrueCar Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the global online car buying market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global online car buying market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the category?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global online car buying market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

