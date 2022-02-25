Global $900M Aircraft Antenna Market Outlook, 2026 - Emergence of Aircraft Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and Latin America Present Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Antenna Market by Frequency (VHF&UHF band, Ka/Ku/K band, HF band, X band, C band, L band), Antenna Type, Installation, Application, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for aircraft antenna is estimated to be USD 0.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 0.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by increase in airspace modernization programs, increase in demand for military UAVs and introduction of advanced aircraft systems.



The aircraft antenna market includes major players L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Honeywell International (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Cobham Limited (UK), and The Boeing Company (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft antenna production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.



The VHF & UHF band segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 30% in 2021. VHF & UHF (very high frequency and ultra-high frequency) bands are used for short-range aircraft navigation and communication, enabling an aircraft to determine its position and stay on course by receiving radio signals transmitted through a network from a ground location. This band is used for communication in the line-of-sight range.



The Terminal Wireless Local Area Network segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on application, the Terminal Wireless Local Area Network segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. A Terminal Wireless Local Area Network functions with the help of a small compliant transceiver that supports multiple high-speed wireless protocols. This multi-protocol support enables the operation of the GateSync system at airports across the world. The system enables airlines to wirelessly load and offload content and data while the aircraft is on the ground.



The microstrip antenna segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on antenna type, the microstrip antenna segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. Microstrip antennas are popular owing to their low manufacturing cost and ease of fabrication and integration with circuit components. These antennas are lightweight and can be easily mounted on the surface of aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, missiles, and even on handheld mobile devices.



The nose mounted segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on installation, the nose mounted segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. In most military and commercial aircraft, the nose cone also shelters radar antennas and other equipment that are used for the detection of meteorological phenomena, enemy aircraft, and the transmission of communication signals. In the nose section, the antennas installed are weather radar, glideslope, and localizers.



The OEM segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the end user, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. Technological advancements and the need for better connectivity and communication in the aviation industry are additional factors influencing the growth of the aircraft antenna market.



The UAV segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on aircraft type, the UAV segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. The increasing applicability of UAVs in the defense sector has boosted the aircraft antenna market. UAVs have less demanding flight profiles and environmental standard requirements than manned aircraft, and hence, the antennas used in UAVs are smaller and have lower mass as compared to those used in manned aircraft.



The North America market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030



The key factor responsible for North America leading the aircraft antennas market is the high demand for new aircraft in the region. The growing demand for aircraft for commercial applications and their increasing utility in the defense sector to carry out transport and surveillance activities are additional factors influencing the growth of the North American aircraft antenna market.

Research Coverage



The study covers the aircraft antenna market across various segments and subsegments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on frequency, application, antenna type, installation, aircraft type, end user and by region.

This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

The aircraft antenna market is dominated by a few globally established players such as L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Honeywell International (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Cobham Limited (UK), and The Boeing Company (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Airspace Modernization Programs Increasing Demand for Military UAVs Introduction of Advanced Aircraft Systems Replacement of Legacy Systems

Restraints Long Duration of Product Certification Uncertainty of Aircraft Orders

Opportunities Emergence of Aircraft Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and Latin America Adoption of 5G in Aviation Industry Rising Popularity of eVTOL Aircraft

Challenges High Manufacturing Cost and Designing Constraints Economic Challenges due to COVID-19 Reduced Global Demand for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) due to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19



