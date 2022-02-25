Bitfarms Enters $32 Million Equipment Financing Agreement

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.



TORONTO and BROSSARD, Québec, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. BITFBITF, a global Bitcoin self-mining company, entered into a $32 million equipment financing agreement.

"This equipment financing agreement provides another source of non-dilutive capital, enabling us to finance equipment from our established mining operations so that we can invest growth capital into miner purchases and our new farms under construction," said Jeff Lucas, CFO of Bitfarms. "With bitcoin (BTC) miner purchases making up the majority of our capital needs, this $32 million equipment financing frees up working capital and supports our flexible and non-recourse financing options, which also include our recently announced $100 million BTC collateralized loan facility."

Under the terms of the financing agreement, the Company entered into an equipment loan for the recent purchase of, and is secured by, 6,100 Bitmain S19j Pros for a total of US$32 million. The loan carries a two-year term and an interest rate of 14.5%.

The financing was provided by BlockFi Lending LLC. "We are pleased to partner with Bitfarms on this transaction. Our goal is to support our client's working capital needs and provide them with financial leverage for future growth," said Patrick Guerriero, Director of Miner Finance at BlockFi.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin self-mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. On February 24, 2022, the Company was further honoured by the TSX-V as Venture 50 Winner, placing first in the Technology sector.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec, one in Washington state, and one in Paraguay. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four accounting firm.

About BlockFi Lending LLC

BlockFi is a crypto-financial services company focused on harnessing the power of cryptocurrencies and blockchain payment rails to create a globally accessible, crypto wealth management platform. At BlockFi, we provide clients with broad access to a suite of financial products and services, including crypto-backed loans, interest-bearing accounts to store crypto assets, and the world's first crypto rewards credit card. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince & Flori Marquez, BlockFi is one of the fastest-growing private fintech companies in the world currently valued at $4.5 billion USD. Headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, we serve over 1 million verified clients and 350 global financial institutions with approximately $10 billion USD in assets under management. BlockFi's mission has always been to bridge traditional and crypto-based financial products, and at the heart of those efforts has been a focus on educating consumers about their benefits and how to grow their wealth in crypto.

