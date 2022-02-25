ñol

Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Voting Results

by Globe Newswire
February 25, 2022 7:00 AM | 5 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or the "Company") FOOD, a leading Canadian online grocery company, held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Election of Directors

All of the nominees for director listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated November 18, 2021 were elected by a majority of shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

NomineesVotes for Votes withheld
Jonathan Ferrari39,700,790 (97.055%)1,204,864 (2.945%)
Neil Cuggy40,888,583 (99.958%)17,071 (0.042%)
Hamnett Hill40,380,446 (98.716%)525,208 (1.284%)
Donald Olds39,418,916 (96.365%)1,486,738 (3.635%)
Terry Yanofsky40,834,106 (99.825%)71,548 (0.175%)
François Vimard40,885,678 (99.951%)19,976 (0.049%)

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company for Fiscal 2022. The voting results are as follows:

ResultVotes forVotes withheld
Carried41,909,334 (99.970%)12,729 (0.030%)

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood FOOD is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood's vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling customers to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes and to receive their order in as little as 30 minutes. Goodfood customers have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company's main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

For further information: Investors and Media

Jonathan RoiterRoslane Aouameur
Chief Financial OfficerVice President, Corporate Development
(855) 515-5191(855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca
IR@makegoodfood.ca

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Annual Meetings & Shareholder RightsPress Releases

