Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Voting Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or the "Company") FOOD, a leading Canadian online grocery company, held its annual meeting of shareholders virtually at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Election of Directors
All of the nominees for director listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated November 18, 2021 were elected by a majority of shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:
|Nominees
|Votes for
|Votes withheld
|Jonathan Ferrari
|39,700,790 (97.055%)
|1,204,864 (2.945%)
|Neil Cuggy
|40,888,583 (99.958%)
|17,071 (0.042%)
|Hamnett Hill
|40,380,446 (98.716%)
|525,208 (1.284%)
|Donald Olds
|39,418,916 (96.365%)
|1,486,738 (3.635%)
|Terry Yanofsky
|40,834,106 (99.825%)
|71,548 (0.175%)
|François Vimard
|40,885,678 (99.951%)
|19,976 (0.049%)
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company for Fiscal 2022. The voting results are as follows:
|Result
|Votes for
|Votes withheld
|Carried
|41,909,334 (99.970%)
|12,729 (0.030%)
ABOUT GOODFOOD
Goodfood FOOD is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood's vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling customers to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes and to receive their order in as little as 30 minutes. Goodfood customers have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company's main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.
For further information: Investors and Media
|Jonathan Roiter
|Roslane Aouameur
|Chief Financial Officer
|Vice President, Corporate Development
|(855) 515-5191
|(855) 515-5191
|IR@makegoodfood.ca
|IR@makegoodfood.ca
