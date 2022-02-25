Innovative Designs Adds Board Member

PITTSBURGH, PA, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Innovative Designs Incorporated IVDN announced that Dr. Donald V. Garlotta has joined Innovative Designs Incorporated as a member of the Board of Directors.
Dr. Garlotta is currently the Technical Director at Airex Rubber Products Corporation in Portland, CT as well as the Technical Advisor for Innovative Designs Incorporated. Prior to his role at Airex Rubber Products Corporation, he held several roles as a Polymer Scientist and Analytical Chemist. He earned a Ph.D. in Polymer Science / Plastics Engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Polymer Science from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell and a Baccalaureate Degree in Polymer Science from the Pennsylvania State University.
Dr. Garlotta's extensive background in New Product Development and Commercialization developed in his various roles will assist Innovative Designs in developing and instituting state-of-the-art test methods as it relates to INSULTEX house wrap. Furthermore, his experiences and enthusiasm will help expand the future growth of Insultex house wrap in numerous geographical markets. In addition, Dr. Garlotta has extensive experience in the mechanical and thermal characterization of polymeric materials which will greatly benefit Innovative Designs Incorporated with respect to its revolutionary INSULTEX house wrap. Furthermore, he will assist Innovative Designs on the development of an updated patent as it relates to INSULTEX house wrap. In addition, he will play a significant role in developing and filing patent applications in new market segments, or for new applications of INSULTEX house wrap, as necessary.
Dr. Garlotta is an author or co-author of several peer-reviewed publications and patents related to biopolymers. He also has experience developing elastomers, water-soluble polymers, syntactic polymer foams and hands-on experience with extrusion and injection molding of plastics. With his extensive knowledge of polymer properties, applications and markets for polymeric materials, including insulation, he will be able to guide Innovative Designs Incorporated in promising directions for INSULTEX house wrap.
Joseph Riccelli, President and CEO, said, "We are fortunate to have Dr. Donald Garlotta join Innovative Designs' Board of Directors. Dr. Garlotta's professional background and experiences in New Product Development and Technical Service in his previous roles will assist Innovative Designs in expanding the future growth of Insultex house wrap in numerous geographical markets."
Joseph Riccelli
412-799-0350
joer@idigear.com
