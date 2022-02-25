Global $308B Fast Food and QSRs Industry 2022-2027 - Analytics by Company, Business Model, Cuisine, Product, Service, and Region

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fast food and quick service restaurant market reached a value of US$ 232.3 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 308 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with the widespread adoption of franchise business models by popular restaurant chains, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing working population and improving consumer lifestyles across the globe have enhanced the consumption of fast food products. Also, due to the hectic schedules, there is widespread adoption of on-the-go food products that can be readily purchased and consumed while traveling. This, consequently, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the emerging cafe culture, coupled with the availability of healthier fast food alternatives, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. QSRs are developing innovative and exotic recipes using natural, organic and plant-based ingredients, instead of artificial and processed substitutes, and are gaining immense traction among health-conscious consumers.

Other factors, including modernization and digitization of the restaurants, coupled with the utilization of touchscreen kiosks, kitchen-display screens and digital sales terminal, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fast food and quick service restaurant market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on business model, cuisine, product type and service type.



Breakup by Business Model:

Independent

Chain and Franchise

Breakup by Cuisine:

American

Chinese

Italian

Mexican

Japanese

Turkish and Lebanese

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Burger and Sandwiches

Pizzas and Pastas

Drinks and Desserts

Chicken and Seafood

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Online Service

Offline Service

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Ark Restaurants Corp.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Jack in The Box Inc.

Kotipizza Group Oyj (Orkla ASA)

McDonald's Corporation

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

The Wendy's Company

Yum Brands Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the global fast food and quick service restaurant market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fast food and quick service restaurant market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cuisine?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fast food and quick service restaurant market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s703s

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900