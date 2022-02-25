Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market Report 2022: Compound Annual Growth of 9.6% Forecast During 2021-2026

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global X-ray Inspection Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global x-ray inspection system market is forecast to register an approximate 9.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The x-ray inspection systems market, generating $276.2 million in 2021 with a base year growth rate of 4.8%, is forecast to expand once the impact of COVID-19 eases.
The study aims to identify the key trends prevailing in the market in the base year 2021 and factors that boost and restrain future growth prospects up to 2026. It also discusses the equipment type, vertical market segments, and regions that bolster growth over the 2022 to 2026 forecast period.
Research Highlights
- In-depth analysis with market sizing of equipment segments:
- Computed Radiography
- Direct Radiography
- Regional perspective of demand patterns in developed and emerging markets, including North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
- End-user analysis of the following industries:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Oil and Gas
- Semiconductor
- Others
- Growth forecast by market segment and analysis of the competitive landscape, including vendors' market shares
- End-use verticals expected to recover completely from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by the second half of 2023
- R&D efforts by vendors to differentiate products with key features and functionalities
- Hardware and software advances in the global x-ray inspection systems market
- Growth opportunities for x-ray inspection systems against the backdrop of Industry 4.0 implementation
- The impact of the 'China factor' on the global x-ray inspection systems market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- X-ray Inspection Systems Segmentation
- Key Competitors for X-ray Inspection Systems
- Key Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Equipment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- Competitive Environment
- Major Products by Company
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Computed Radiography
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Direct Radiography
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Automatic Defect Recognition to Increase Reliability in X-ray Inspection Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Twin to Provide Improved Traceability in X-ray Inspection
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Workflow Management Software to Increase the Process Efficiency of Inspection Workflow
