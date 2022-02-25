The Moondate Token builds a Crypto Tinder for decentralized communities in the crypto industry

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Whether you are at the very beginning or have invested before, but don't have time or don't want to waste it researching, Moondate has the solution: their MOONDATE App that tells its investors if a coin or NFTs is worth investing in or not. The platform has established partnerships with exchanges of all leading vendors of professional blockchain forensics tools and uses a combination of on-chain and off-chain analytics and investigative techniques.
The mission of Moondate is to "lift MOONDATE to new heights" by offering investors an innovative, user-friendly, one-stop app to find everything they need. In a recent development, they have launched their exclusive pre-sale that is going live on their website. The public launch is due in April, and their exclusive App launch will take place in July.
As users become involved in the new digital monetary mechanisms known as cryptocurrency, it doesn't take long to recognize the risk involved in these transactions. They have developed the MOONDATE that turns their research into actionable insights and helps users pick the right cryptos.
The experts at Moondate will investigate what the crypto's revenue model or economic impact is. After all, crypto is a financial asset. It's supposed to solve some problem or generate money for its ecosystem.
Moreover, the ecosystem may include miners, node operators, partners, and even the startups building on the platform. They will check out the team behind the crypto — founders, developers, marketers, etc. The crypto should have a highly skilled and respected team with robust and relevant experience, solid credibility, and positive social media status. Their MOONDATE App tells crypto enthusiasts if a coin or NFTs is worth investing in or not, mainly based on the following terms: 1. Revenue, 2. History, 3. Social Engagement, 4. Organization, and 4. Algorithm.
Secondly, MOONDATE looks at the history and liquidity of the crypto. Ideally, crypto should show strong growth in its active users and trading volume. It should also have adequate liquidity availability of multiple trade pairs & must be listed on various credible exchanges. They look at three aspects — the consensus mechanism, the source code, and the crypto community's developer pool and social engagement.
MOONDATE can be purchased from Pancakeswap from April 1st, 2022. Determined crypto enthusiasts and potential investors can visit the website for further details. To join the community, connect on Telegram or Twitter.
Website: https://www.moondate.io/
Name: PHILIP Organization: MOONDATE Phone: +44 7432 497414
