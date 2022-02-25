DeFi market on the rise: 47% growth in one year

San Francisco, United States, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Despite the general volatility in the crypto markets, DeFi markets continue to grow rapidly. The market, which had a size of 72 billion dollars in February 2021, grew rapidly and exceeded 170 billion dollars in November. It has now surpassed the level of 106 billion as of February 23, and its growth in the last 1 year has been 47%.
Among the biggest in the Defi market are AVAX, LUNA and WBTC. There are also new DeFi projects looking to enter the rapidly growing market, and one of them is Seasaw Protocol. It is a fully decentralized and multi-chain DeFi platform.
In the statement pointing out that the Seesaw Protocol, just like Polkadot, is built on interoperability, and that transactions are usually carried out on a single blockchain such as Ethereum (ETH) or Bitcoin (BTC), and data or tokens cannot be transferred between blockchains, it is said, "But the Seesaw Protocol will act as a bridge between Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which is our main network, Polygon Network (MATIC), and Ethereum Network, and allow holders to transfer tokens between three popular blockchains." Among the other currencies accepted are BTC, BCH, LTC, DASH, DOGE, USDT (ERC20-TRC20) and many more.
Seesaw Protocol launched the pre-sale of its SSW Token on January 24, providing an excellent opportunity to invest before potential massive growth. According to Seesaw Protocol's website, the token's starting price of $0.005 has already risen to $0.088681 as of February 23. As SSW holders are unable to sell during the pre-sale, prices cannot drop until sales begin, but are expected to rise by then.
Only 297 million SSW tokens will be issued during the 3-phase pre-sale period. The distribution of tokens will take place after the pre-sale ends on April 8. Early arrivals will be able to withdraw purchased SSW Tokens in a BEP-20 compatible wallet.
SSW Token's timeline details are reported on the corporate website. Accordingly, the launch on the Pancakeswap will follow the pre-sale. Seesaw Multi-Chain Bridge and Swap will also be launched in Q2. The launch of Uniswap along with cross-chain distribution between Ethereum and Polygon is scheduled for Q3.
